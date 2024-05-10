LOOK: Donovan Edwards Is An EA Sports Cover Athlete
We're likely about two months away from the first college football game being released in more than a decade and fans cannot wait. Fans especially cannot wait because earlier today, some cover art from the EA Sports Deluxe Edition dropped sending the college football gaming community into a frenzy.
Of course, Michigan fans are jacked up because senior running back Donovan Edwards is front and center. And why not? The Don was front and center for the entire country to see in Michigan's win over Washington in the national title game.
Edwards, who seems to show up in Michigan's biggest moments, is RB1 heading into the fall and should be poised for a breakout season. Many thought he'd have a monstrous year last season, but it didn't really play out that way. That kept him off of draft boards and in Ann Arbor for 2024 and obviously the fans couldn't be happier. If Michigan ends up going with Alex Orji at quarterback and the offensve line can jel even a little bit, Edwards should be in line for a very productive senior campaign. Either way, he's already a Michigan legend and now he's a legend in the gaming community as well.
