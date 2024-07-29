Look: Michigan football shows off new, slick locker room
Michigan football unveiled its new, updated locker room ahead of the 2024 football season. Thanks to a massive $7 million donation from the Brown-Monroe Foundation, the Wolverines were able to fully update their locker room for players and staff.
The Michigan Football X account posted two separate tweets with eight photos total. Both are below to look at. Each of the players has their own supportive chair to sit in on game days. Players have a bowling alley, a pool table, and a barber shop among many of other things inside the new locker room.
Take a look below at all the new and improved things inside the facility.
You can read the full press release below about the donation.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan Athletics announced on Wednesday (July 10) that it has received a $7 million gift from the Monroe-Brown Foundation in support of facilities, resulting in the renovation of the players' locker room in Schembechler Hall. The gift will also be utilized to support ongoing maintenance requirements and long-term infrastructure needs. The space will be formally named the Robert J. Brown and Robert M. Brown Sr. Locker Room.
"We are so grateful for the Monroe-Brown Foundation's incredible generosity," said Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. "We share a firm belief in education and supporting the efforts of young adults to help them succeed in whatever career path they choose. The foundation's support, and our proud partnership with a legendary Michigan football family, make it possible for Michigan Athletics to continue supporting our student-athletes in all facets of their college experience."
Robert J. Brown and Robert M. Brown were the first father-son duo to be named Michigan Football team captains in the program's storied history. Robert J. Brown was an All-American guard and three-year Michigan football letterman. He captained the 1925 Wolverines and was a member of the 1923 national champion team, and 1923 and 1925 Big Ten champion teams under Fielding Yost. From 1967-74, he served as a University of Michigan regent. Robert M. Brown followed his father to Ann Arbor, playing for Bump Elliott and lettered in 1961 and 1962. He served as the 1962 team captain.
"Donating to a new football locker room is more than just supporting a building -- it's about preserving a tradition shared by past teams, including my father's team (1923-25), my team (1961-62), as well as strengthening our future Michigan family, fostering team spirit, and enhancing our competitive edge," said Robert M. Brown. "Together, we can create a space where athletes bond, grow and prepare to uphold the University of Michigan's legacy of excellence on and off the field."
"The Brown Family has a long history of supporting Michigan Football and its student-athletes, on and off the field. We are so appreciative to the family of Robert M. Brown Sr. and Robert J. Brown for their continued generosity and commitment to Michigan Football and U-M Athletics," said J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach Sherrone Moore. "The Brown family's leadership and generosity have helped us continue to supply our team and staff with the best resources available. We are so grateful."