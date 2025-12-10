Social media stunned by Michigan basketball’s electric start: ‘Best team ever?’

Michigan basketball continued its impressive start to the 2025-26 season on Tuesday night. After scoring over 100 points in the previous three games, the Wolverines were close to that mark once again. In an 89-61 win over Villanova, Michigan improved to 9-0 on the season and has a great chance to move to No. 1 in the next AP Top 25 poll.

Leading the way for Michigan, guard Elliot Cadeau scored 18 points and dished out four assists. It's now his second game in a row that Cadeau has impressed and it's looking more and more clear as to why Dusty May went after the North Carolina transfer.

While none of the Michigan bigs put up huge numbers -- the Wolverines were elite. Michigan had 15 offensive rebounds and the Wolverines scored 46 points in the paint. Aday Mara led the frontcourt, scoring 11 points. Yaxel Lendeborg had nine points and Morez Johnson had seven.

What might be even more impressive than Michigan's three-big lineup, it just how deep the Wolverines' roster is. Michigan had 39 points off the bench and true freshman Trey McKenney continues to look like a 5-star prospect. McKenney led the Wolverines' bench, scoring 10 points and knocking down two 3s. Roddy Gayle had nine points and Will Tschetter was right behind him with seven.

Following Michigan's impressive win, social media continues to be impressed by the Wolverines. Between media, fans, and national media -- Michigan is being named as the best team in the country (maybe ever).

Here are some of the best reactions.

Michigan's current run is beyond impressive

Michigan basketball is on fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bSdm71j6zp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 10, 2025

As someone who writes words for a living, I have none to describe what the last month or so has been like for Michigan Basketball. Unreal stuff. — Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) December 10, 2025

Michigan has won its last five games by a combined 179 points.



Imagine being next on the Wolverines schedule. https://t.co/Kfq5IRRQPK pic.twitter.com/oRwF62dZAA — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) December 10, 2025

Best team ever, you say?

Michigan hoops may be the greatest team ever assembled. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 10, 2025

Michigan is No. 1 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, 4.7 points per 100 possessions better than the No. 2 team.



That’s the biggest single-season gap between the No. 1 and No. 2 defense in KenPom history (since 1997).



This might be the best defensive college team ever. — Brandon Koretz (@BrandonKoretz) December 10, 2025

Michigan is now favored to win every single game this season on KenPom pic.twitter.com/iUDMhmRDDT — Eric Shapiro (@eric_shap) December 6, 2025

I've literally never seen a stretch like this from a Michigan basketball team (last two weeks). Maybe not any other team, either. This is nuts. pic.twitter.com/c9MZnbNSRa — Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) December 10, 2025

America is running out of adjectives for Michigan. https://t.co/OV0RL6SHnI — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 10, 2025

Curt Cignetti = Dusty May?

Dusty May is the Curt Cignetti of college basketball:



- Year 1: Takes 8-24 Michigan team from year before & wins Big Ten Tournament + goes to Sweet 16



- Year 2: 9-0, ranked #2 in the country, beating teams by 30 points pic.twitter.com/ShndKMap4H — College Sports Only (@CSOonX) December 10, 2025