Social media stunned by Michigan basketball’s electric start: ‘Best team ever?’
Michigan basketball continued its impressive start to the 2025-26 season on Tuesday night. After scoring over 100 points in the previous three games, the Wolverines were close to that mark once again. In an 89-61 win over Villanova, Michigan improved to 9-0 on the season and has a great chance to move to No. 1 in the next AP Top 25 poll.
Leading the way for Michigan, guard Elliot Cadeau scored 18 points and dished out four assists. It's now his second game in a row that Cadeau has impressed and it's looking more and more clear as to why Dusty May went after the North Carolina transfer.
While none of the Michigan bigs put up huge numbers -- the Wolverines were elite. Michigan had 15 offensive rebounds and the Wolverines scored 46 points in the paint. Aday Mara led the frontcourt, scoring 11 points. Yaxel Lendeborg had nine points and Morez Johnson had seven.
What might be even more impressive than Michigan's three-big lineup, it just how deep the Wolverines' roster is. Michigan had 39 points off the bench and true freshman Trey McKenney continues to look like a 5-star prospect. McKenney led the Wolverines' bench, scoring 10 points and knocking down two 3s. Roddy Gayle had nine points and Will Tschetter was right behind him with seven.
Following Michigan's impressive win, social media continues to be impressed by the Wolverines. Between media, fans, and national media -- Michigan is being named as the best team in the country (maybe ever).
Michigan's current run is beyond impressive
Best team ever, you say?
Curt Cignetti = Dusty May?
