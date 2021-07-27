Mazi Smith Talks First Two Years at Michigan, Expectations, Reshaping his Body, More

After hearing Jim Harbaugh, Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Ross all mention third-year defensive tackle Mazi Smith by name, we had to talk to him. The now 322-pound big man is poised for a breakout year after two seasons of getting his body right and figuring some things out. He gives credit to a lot of people and seems to be ready for a much bigger role in 2021. We also discuss the defensive line as a whole, who might be able to step up along with Smith and talk about some of the unsung heroes within the Michigan football program.

All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.