FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

VIDEO: Michigan Football Commit Will Johnson Might Get Juwan Howard’s Attention

The highly-rated football commit can also hold his own on the hardwood.
Author:
Publish date:

Grosse Pointe (Mich.) Grosse Pointe South cornerback Will Johnson made a lot of Michigan fans happy when he committed to Michigan earlier this year. The 6-3, 190-pounder is good enough to contribute from day one and should be a great culture fit at U-M as well. This is the exact type of recruiting battle Michigan needs to win in order to get back to the top of the Big Ten conference. The highly-rated cornerback is not only the top rated player in the state of Michigan, he's also a top-five rated cornerback nationally.

At 6-3, 190 pounds, Johnson is long, lean and very sticky in coverage. He runs extremely well and has exceptional ball skills as a defender due to his background on offense. He still has room to add weight but already plays a physical brand of football in coverage and against the run. Even though he still has a senior year of high school left, he's quite complete as a cornerback.

However, in addition to his skills on the football field, Johnson can also hold his own on the basketball court. On Friday, the crown jewel of Harbaugh’s 2022 class shared some highlights of his basketball skills and gave a shout out to Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard in the process.

Overall, landing Johnson is a big deal. He's an elite talent, he'll be a great fit at U-M, both on and off the field. As a leader in the 2022 class and with other in-state prospects, Johnson's commitment proves that big time players still want to come to Michigan even if there have been on-field struggles and questions surrounding Harbaugh. 

Johnson picked the Wolverines over Ohio State and USC, but also held offers from Arizona State, Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others.

mel pearson michigan hockey
Hockey/Baseball

BREAKING: Michigan Hockey Removed From NCAA Tournament

Will Johnson
Football

VIDEO: Michigan Football Commit Will Johnson Might Get Juwan Howard’s Attention

ace.BKM_.Illinois.3.2.21.00743.
Basketball

Dickinson Leads All Freshman In The Sweet Sixteen

kwity paye
Football

Stay Humble: Kwity Paye’s Wallet Serves As A Reminder

Michigan Center Hunter Dickinson
Basketball

Twin Towers: Hunter Dickinson Faces His Biggest Tournament Challenge Yet

ambry thomas
Football

If I'm An NFL General Manager, I'm Drafting Ambry Thomas

michigan-four-burning-ncaa-tournament-questions
Basketball

Sweet Sixteen Preview: No. 1 Michigan vs No. 4 Florida State

brad hawkins ambry thomas
Football

Ohio State, Empty Stadiums And The Running Back Rotation: Former Wolverines Reflect On Michigan Ahead Of Pro Day