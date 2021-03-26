VIDEO: Michigan Football Commit Will Johnson Might Get Juwan Howard’s Attention

Grosse Pointe (Mich.) Grosse Pointe South cornerback Will Johnson made a lot of Michigan fans happy when he committed to Michigan earlier this year. The 6-3, 190-pounder is good enough to contribute from day one and should be a great culture fit at U-M as well. This is the exact type of recruiting battle Michigan needs to win in order to get back to the top of the Big Ten conference. The highly-rated cornerback is not only the top rated player in the state of Michigan, he's also a top-five rated cornerback nationally.

At 6-3, 190 pounds, Johnson is long, lean and very sticky in coverage. He runs extremely well and has exceptional ball skills as a defender due to his background on offense. He still has room to add weight but already plays a physical brand of football in coverage and against the run. Even though he still has a senior year of high school left, he's quite complete as a cornerback.

However, in addition to his skills on the football field, Johnson can also hold his own on the basketball court. On Friday, the crown jewel of Harbaugh’s 2022 class shared some highlights of his basketball skills and gave a shout out to Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard in the process.

Overall, landing Johnson is a big deal. He's an elite talent, he'll be a great fit at U-M, both on and off the field. As a leader in the 2022 class and with other in-state prospects, Johnson's commitment proves that big time players still want to come to Michigan even if there have been on-field struggles and questions surrounding Harbaugh.

Johnson picked the Wolverines over Ohio State and USC, but also held offers from Arizona State, Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others.