Paul Juda, Michigan Basketball Post-Season Awards

Michigan fans know all about the football and basketball teams, but there are other athletes on campus doing their thing at the highest level.

Paul Juda is arguably the most dominant athlete on Michigan's campus right now and you probably don't even know who he is. After this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast, you'll know exactly who he is and exactly what he's about. His story is one that needs to be told and we're glad he got to do so with us.

We also discuss the men's basketball postseason awards that were announced this afternoon. Hunter Dickinson brought home the MVP, which is not surprising, but a couple of other awards are at least debatable.

