Michigan Commit Will Tschetter Shines In Summer Highlight Tape

Eric Rutter

On the recruiting trail, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard has wasted no time in establishing the Wolverines as an attractive destination for top recruits. In the 2021 cycle, Michigan already has four pledges from top 150 players, and that group of commits presently sits at No. 6 in the country according to Rivals.com.

Initially, Oak Park (Ill.) River Forest four-star small forward Isaiah Barnes kicked the class off by committing to U-M at the end of June, then Stewartville (Minn.) Senior power forward Will Tschetter also picked Michigan shortly thereafter.

Standing at 6-8 and 225 pounds, Tschetter was mainly considered a stretch four with a steady outside shot who also has the ability to contribute down low in certain matchups. Last year, Tschetter lead the state of Minnesota in scoring, so the former is certainly true and he can score at a high level. However, Tschetter has continued to work on his moves in the post and in general has developed a nice touch around the basket.

These traits are among the focal points for Tschetter’s training over the past several months, and the Michigan commit released a highlight tape recently after his work with the Minnesota Heat AAU team, which showed how he’s worked to round out his game.

Takeaways

It was well known coming into the summer that Tschetter could shoot well for a big man, but he really looked comfortable handling the basketball on the perimeter. Tschetter puts the ball on the floor in several instances and either creates enough space for himself to get a shot off or dishes it off to a teammate, so he could realistically act as a tall winger at the next level.

Though he has a strong frame already, Tschetter could add a little bit more weight to become a more formidable presence inside, but he does have the skill set to work from the outside if that is where Michigan sees him fitting best.

Like many highlight tapes, this segment of clips does not show Tschetter on the defensive end of the court outside of his rebounding ability, which was evident on both ends of the court. He has shown the ability to block shots in previous highlight tapes, so he can defend the paint when asked to, but adding some additional weight could likely help in that area as well.

Overall

Tschetter looked a lot better than his competition in this highlight tape, but that is likely to be the case with Power Five basketball commits on the AAU circuit. His shooting stroke looks smooth and his length helps him get shots off, so he delivers from an offensive perspective. There are a few questions about his defensive intensity simply because those clips were not included this time around, but that is not a major concern at this stage for the Michigan commit.

What do you think of Schetter’s summer tape? Where do you see him fitting into the Michigan lineup at the next level? Let us know!

