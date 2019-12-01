Week 14 CFB Playoff and Bowl Projections

These are based on how we expect the conference championship games to play out this weekend.

Fiesta Bowl National Semifinal

Utah (12-1) vs. Ohio State (13-0)

Peach Bowl National Semifinal

Clemson (13-0) vs. LSU (13-0)

Rose Bowl

Oregon (10-3) vs. Minnesota (10-2)

Sugar Bowl

Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (12-1)

Orange Bowl

Virginia (9-4) vs. Florida (10-2)

Cotton Bowl

Memphis (12-1) vs. Oklahoma (11-2)

Citrus Bowl

Wisconsin (10-3) vs. Alabama (10-2)

Outback Bowl

Auburn (9-3) vs. Penn State (10-2)

Holiday Bowl

USC (8-4) vs. Iowa (9-3)

Taxslayer Bowl

Tennessee (7-5) vs. Michigan (9-3)

Pinstripe Bowl

Florida State (6-6) vs. Indiana (8-4)

Redbox Bowl

Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5)

Quick Lane Bowl

North Carolina (6-6) vs. Michigan State (6-6)

Many of the Big Ten's bowl current bowl agreements restrict a team from playing in the game more than once in a five-year window whenever possible, and that was accounted for in how we slotted these teams.