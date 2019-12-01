Wolverine Digest
Week 14 CFB Playoff and Bowl Projections

Steve Deace

These are based on how we expect the conference championship games to play out this weekend.

Fiesta Bowl National Semifinal
Utah (12-1) vs. Ohio State (13-0)

Peach Bowl National Semifinal
Clemson (13-0) vs. LSU (13-0)

Rose Bowl
Oregon (10-3) vs. Minnesota (10-2)

Sugar Bowl
Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (12-1) 

Orange Bowl
Virginia (9-4) vs. Florida (10-2)

Cotton Bowl
Memphis (12-1) vs. Oklahoma (11-2) 

Citrus Bowl
Wisconsin (10-3) vs. Alabama (10-2)

Outback Bowl
Auburn (9-3) vs. Penn State (10-2) 

Holiday Bowl 
USC (8-4) vs. Iowa (9-3)

Taxslayer Bowl
Tennessee (7-5) vs. Michigan (9-3) 

Pinstripe Bowl
Florida State (6-6) vs. Indiana (8-4)

Redbox Bowl
Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5)

Quick Lane Bowl
North Carolina (6-6) vs. Michigan State (6-6)  

 Many of the Big Ten's bowl current bowl agreements restrict a team from playing in the game more than once in a five-year window whenever possible, and that was accounted for in how we slotted these teams. 

