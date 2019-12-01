Week 14 CFB Playoff and Bowl Projections
These are based on how we expect the conference championship games to play out this weekend.
Fiesta Bowl National Semifinal
Utah (12-1) vs. Ohio State (13-0)
Peach Bowl National Semifinal
Clemson (13-0) vs. LSU (13-0)
Rose Bowl
Oregon (10-3) vs. Minnesota (10-2)
Sugar Bowl
Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (12-1)
Orange Bowl
Virginia (9-4) vs. Florida (10-2)
Cotton Bowl
Memphis (12-1) vs. Oklahoma (11-2)
Citrus Bowl
Wisconsin (10-3) vs. Alabama (10-2)
Outback Bowl
Auburn (9-3) vs. Penn State (10-2)
Holiday Bowl
USC (8-4) vs. Iowa (9-3)
Taxslayer Bowl
Tennessee (7-5) vs. Michigan (9-3)
Pinstripe Bowl
Florida State (6-6) vs. Indiana (8-4)
Redbox Bowl
Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5)
Quick Lane Bowl
North Carolina (6-6) vs. Michigan State (6-6)
Many of the Big Ten's bowl current bowl agreements restrict a team from playing in the game more than once in a five-year window whenever possible, and that was accounted for in how we slotted these teams.