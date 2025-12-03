Michigan football offensive lineman to enter the transfer portal
Now that Michigan's season is over, there will be movement. The first player to reportedly enter the transfer portal is veteran offensive lineman Connor Jones. 247Sports' Chris Hummer was the first to report on Jones seeking a new opportunity.
Jones will have one year of eligibility remaining to play at whatever school he chooses. He played in 10 games this season for the Wolverines, mostly seeing time on special teams. The 6-foot-7, 320-pound veteran has played both guard and tackle for Michigan in mop-up duty.
The Monument (CO) Palmer Ridge prospect came to Michigan in the 2022 class. He signed as three-star recruit. Jones was the No. 1012 prospect and the No. 90 OT, per the Composite. Jones picked Michigan over Indiana, Colorado State, and Northwestern, among others.
During his Michigan career, Jones saw snaps on the offensive line in four games -- at both guard and tackle. The rest of his playing career was seen on special teams for the Wolverines.
Young guns took the spots
Jones, who played four years for Michigan, saw the writing on the wall. The Wolverines, just this year, played three freshmen next to Giovanni El-Hadi and Greg Crippen. With Evan Link coming back from injury and guys like Andrew Babalola, Ty Haywood, and Avery Gach, who were all highly recruited -- it's going to be a youth movement in Ann Arbor.
Michigan could also go searching the portal for starting caliber linemen to bring in at positions of need.
