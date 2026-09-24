Michigan Football: 3 Key Matchups for Michigan's Ranked Matchup Against Iowa

The Michigan Wolverines are out of conference play and headed into their Big Ten opener this weekend where they’ll face the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Hawkeyes are exactly what you’d expect them to be based on their reputation. They play defense. They run the football. They do just enough in the passing game to try to beat you, and are great on special teams.

That sounds a lot like the way Michigan has had to win games thus far this season. Their defense certainly has led the way while the offense is still finding itself through non-conference play.

If you’re looking for a game this weekend with the ball flying all over the field, and both teams threatening 40 points, this is not the game for you.

If you like an old school slobber-knocker Big Ten football type of game? Michigan vs Iowa should have you seated firmly by the time kickoff rolls around on Saturday afternoon.

Here are our key matchups if Michigan is going to walk out of The Big House with a victory.

Michigan Run D vs Iowa Ground Game

Iowa does not make much of a secret of what they want to do. They want to run the ball, run it again, and then run it some more after that.

That will likely be true again on Saturday with quarterback Hank Brown making his first true road start as quarterback of the Hawkeyes.

Having 111,000 screaming fans at your back with Michigan’s pass rush chasing you can be something that causes a lot of problems for even the most experienced quarterbacks.

The key for Michigan is getting the Hawkeyes into those obvious passing situations to let the crowd take over and unleash their pass rush.

The key to doing that is slowing down Iowa’s run game. Winning on first and second down can set up some long third downs that tilt the scales tremendously in favor of the Wolverines.

The Injury Report

This feels like a bit of a copout because injuries are a guarantee in football, not the exception. There are, however, some big names on both sides of this matchup who have some injury questions going into the game.

For Michigan, right tackle Andrew Sprague and defensive end Dominic Nichols are both listed as questionable.

Cornerback Zeke Berry was listed as questionable as well, but defensive coordinator Jay Hill said he anticipates having Berry back this weekend.

Nichols has been playing through some minor stuff through three weeks, so he should be good to go. If he is limited in any way, Michigan does have some depth to survive on the defensive line. Still, Michigan’s goal is to get Iowa into obvious passing situations and let their pass rusher hunt. Nichols has been their best pass rusher through three games this season, and the more guys who can get after the quarterback, the better.

Sprague is the interesting case here, and the smart bet is that he is not going to be active, but that is nothing more than a guess at this point. If he cannot go, Blake Frazier played right tackle in his place with Evan Link sliding in at left tackle. They were solid enough last week, but clearly would be better if Sprague could play his spot at right tackle while Link slides in to one of the guard spots.

One role player to watch is Manuel Beigel. He was listed as doubtful on the injury report, and if he cannot go, would Michigan scrap their rhino package? Who would be his backup in that spot? Those are all questions that could be answered by warmups on Saturday.

On Iowa’s side, all eyes are going to be on running back Kamari Moulton. Moulton was left off the depth chart this week by the Hawkeyes, which was certainly worth the raise of an eyebrow. He’s now listed as questionable on the injury report, which means his status is up in the air.

If Moulton can go, Iowa will have their ground game at full strength. Iowa wants to run the ball, so ideally they’d want their best runner to be taking the majority of the carries.

If he can’t go, Iowa is going to have to figure out a way to scrounge together a run game. Living in obvious passing situations is the easiest way to spell doom against Jay Hill’s defense.

Bryce Underwood vs Phil Parker

This could be the matchup that decides the game. Phil Parker is one of the best defensive coordinators in the country, and it’s a wonder that one of the bigger schools in the country have not thrown a bucket of money at him to try and get him to leave Iowa.

Iowa’s defense is currently ranked the best in the country, and 9th when adjusted for opponents on the schedule.

They’re formidable. They’re disciplined. They take advantage of every little mistake that their opponents make.

Bryce Underwood has gotten better every game this season, but the Wolverines have struggled with fumbles. Underwood has been chief among those struggles, as he has at least one fumble in every game this season.

Underwood, and the Michigan offense cannot afford to turn the ball over. Those are the types of plays that can swing the game in one team’s favor in a game with this little margin for error.

That starts with Underwood. He has to play clean. The rest of his teammates will need to follow suit.



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