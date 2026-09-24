New Injury Concerns Arise in Michigan's Initial Availability Report Ahead of Iowa
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Michigan will begin Big Ten play against the Iowa Hawkeyes this weekend and the Wolverines will face the No.1 ranked defense in the country. The Hawkeyes have taken care of business against both Northern Illinois and Northern Iowa, while needing a game-winning field goal to beat Iowa State.
And with the game just a couple of days away, the Big Ten is mandating initial availability reports for the game that come out on Wednesday nights.
New injuries arise
Michigan had a handful of injuries on its availability report. There are six players considered out for the game, most notably offensive lineman Andrew Babalola, who had a setback ahead of the season. His return is unknown, but the Wolverines would certainly love to have the five-star available sooner rather than later.
Andrew Sprague, Zeke Berry, and Dom Nichols are all considered questionable, while 'Rhino' specialist Manuel Beigel is listed as doubtful for the game.
On Wednesday, during his press conference, Jay Hill seemed confident that Berry would return this weekend to play Iowa, so Michigan could be playing things cautious ahead of the top-25 showdown.
But both Nichols and Beigel appear to be new injuries. Michigan is very deep at edge rusher and would likely be fine if Nichols can't go, but he's playing as one of the best edge rushers in the country — you want to have him. And as much as Jason Beck uses the rhino formation, having Beigel there is important.
Good news on Sprague?
On Monday, Kyle Whittingham said it could be week-to-week for Sprague to return to Michigan, but the Wolverines were hopeful they could get him back soon. He was a late scratch to the lineup ahead of UTEP to an undisclosed injury, and Michigan moved Blake Frazier to right tackle, while Evan Link played left tackle.
Questionable is a much better destination than doubtful, or out, obviously. Sprague is a big part of what Michigan wants to do running the football and protecting Bryce Underwood. Getting him back in the lineup is important and if he's healthy, this weekend would be great.
Michigan's full initial availability report
Out
- WR Brayden Alford
- RB Micah Ka'apana
- RB Jonathan Brown
- DE Julius Holly
- OL Ace Hamilton
- OL Andrew Babalola
Doubtful
- OL Manuel Beigel
Questionable
- DE Dom Nichols
- CB Zeke Berry
- OL Andrew Sprague
- WR Logan Forbes
Iowa's full initial availability
Out
- DB Kyler Gerardy
Questionable
- RB Brevin Doll
- RB Kamari Moulton
- TE DJ Vonnahme
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop