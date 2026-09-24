New Injury Concerns Arise in Michigan's Initial Availability Report Ahead of Iowa

Michigan will begin Big Ten play against the Iowa Hawkeyes this weekend and the Wolverines will face the No.1 ranked defense in the country. The Hawkeyes have taken care of business against both Northern Illinois and Northern Iowa, while needing a game-winning field goal to beat Iowa State.

And with the game just a couple of days away, the Big Ten is mandating initial availability reports for the game that come out on Wednesday nights.

New injuries arise

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Michigan had a handful of injuries on its availability report. There are six players considered out for the game, most notably offensive lineman Andrew Babalola, who had a setback ahead of the season. His return is unknown, but the Wolverines would certainly love to have the five-star available sooner rather than later.

Andrew Sprague, Zeke Berry, and Dom Nichols are all considered questionable, while 'Rhino' specialist Manuel Beigel is listed as doubtful for the game.

On Wednesday, during his press conference, Jay Hill seemed confident that Berry would return this weekend to play Iowa, so Michigan could be playing things cautious ahead of the top-25 showdown.

But both Nichols and Beigel appear to be new injuries. Michigan is very deep at edge rusher and would likely be fine if Nichols can't go, but he's playing as one of the best edge rushers in the country — you want to have him. And as much as Jason Beck uses the rhino formation, having Beigel there is important.

Good news on Sprague?

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On Monday, Kyle Whittingham said it could be week-to-week for Sprague to return to Michigan, but the Wolverines were hopeful they could get him back soon. He was a late scratch to the lineup ahead of UTEP to an undisclosed injury, and Michigan moved Blake Frazier to right tackle, while Evan Link played left tackle.

Questionable is a much better destination than doubtful, or out, obviously. Sprague is a big part of what Michigan wants to do running the football and protecting Bryce Underwood. Getting him back in the lineup is important and if he's healthy, this weekend would be great.

Michigan's full initial availability report

Out

WR Brayden Alford

RB Micah Ka'apana

RB Jonathan Brown

DE Julius Holly

OL Ace Hamilton

OL Andrew Babalola

Doubtful

OL Manuel Beigel

Questionable

DE Dom Nichols

CB Zeke Berry

OL Andrew Sprague

WR Logan Forbes

Iowa's full initial availability

Out

DB Kyler Gerardy

Questionable

RB Brevin Doll

RB Kamari Moulton

TE DJ Vonnahme

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