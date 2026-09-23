4 Keys for Michigan Football to Beat Iowa in a Top 25 Showdown

The Wolverines are back in the Big House for the fourth week in a row and Michigan will face another ranked opponent. After taking down Oklahoma in Week 2, 17-10, Michigan will play 3-0 Iowa.

The Hawkeyes have beaten both Northern Illinois and Northern Iowa with ease, but Iowa struggled with rival Iowa State and managed to win in a close contest. If Michigan hopes to contend in the Big Ten and have a shot at making the College Football Playoff, the Wolverines have to take care of business at home.

Here are four keys for Michigan to remain undefeated.

Win the rushing battle

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There is a good chance this is a low-scoring affair on Saturday as both teams are bringing in a top defense. Iowa has the top-ranked defense in the country and the Wolverines have the No. 10 total defense in the nation.

If points are going to be hard to come by, winning the rushing battle will be key. The Wolverines haven't moved the ball well on the ground this season. Michigan is ranked 91st in the nation, rushing for just over 147 yards per game on the ground.

Iowa has been much better, averaging 268 yards on the ground, good enough for 10th overall. But the Hawkeyes haven't played stiff competition and this will be their biggest test thus far. Plus, star running back Kamari Moulton was out last week and his status is unknown.

Michigan needs to establish the run with Jordan Marshall, who is banged up, and Savion Hiter. Fans want to see Bryce Underwood air it out, and while the Wolverines can't be one-dimensional, Michigan needs to get back to running the ball effectively.

Don't put the ball on the ground

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The turnover margin hasn't been kind to Michigan this season. The Wolverines are -2 on the year and that ranks them No. 106 nationally, while Iowa is +3. For Michigan, you used to worry about Bryce Underwood making errant passes, but he has just one interception this season, and the main concern is putting the ball on the ground.

Underwood has five fumbles in the first nine quarters this season, and last game against UTEP, we saw Savion Hiter lose a fumble, while the Wolverines were able to recover Jordan Marshall's fumble.

Iowa's defense is going to be looking to force turnovers on Saturday and if Michigan is going to beat one of the best defenses in the country, the Wolverines can't have any self-inflicted mistakes. That goes for both penalties and turnovers.

Kyle Whittingham says Michigan has been working on protecting the ball on a daily basis, and now it's time to see it in action.

Move the chains

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This key somewhat goes with winning the rushing battle, because that would set Michigan up with third-and-manageable. The last thing the Wolverines want is to be behind the sticks and that would force Bryce Underwood into a difficult spot against Iowa's defense.

Michigan has converted over 44% of its third-down conversions this season. The field position battle will be massive this weekend, especially in a potential low-scoring game. Whoever can win the field position battle will be set up for success.

The longer Iowa's defense can stay on the field, the more they will be worn down. Kyle Whittingham has noted before he believes the longer the games go, the more Jordan Marshall and even Savion Hiter can wear the opposition down.

However Michigan needs to do it, the Wolverines need to find ways to convert third downs and keep the chains moving.

Make Iowa win through the air

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Iowa wants to run the football and the Hawkeyes want to shorten the game by playing good defense. That is Iowa's mantra and it's been that way for a long time. However, for Michigan, the Wolverines want to make inexperienced quarterback Hank Brown beat them.

The Hawkeyes may or may not have Kamari Moulton at running back this weekend, but even if they don't, expect Jay Hill to stack the box and force Iowa to throw the football. Tony Diaz is Brown's go-to playmaker, who leads the team.

Diaz has given Michigan some bulletin board material to use and that will only further help the Wolverines. Saturday will mark Brown's first road test as a starter and it comes in the Big House. Michigan has a chance to rattle him early.

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