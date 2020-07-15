Freshmen Faces: Aaron Lewis

Coming out of Williamstown (N.J.) High, Aaron Lewis was considered a three-star prospect, the No. 463 overall player nationally and the No. 17 strongside defensive end in the country according to the 247 Sports Composite. As a senior, Lewis posted 67 tackles including 22 for loss, 10 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and three pass breakups. Lewis was extremely productive throughout his entire career and was twice named the South Jersey defensive player of the year by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Recruitment

Lewis committed to Michigan on June 23, 2019 after previously being committed to West Virginia for about two months. Lewis' commitment came on the heels of a massive official visit weekend in which the Wolverines procured double-digit commitments. of years. The lengthy defensive end racked up 20 offers over his high school career and had a lot of good options to choose from. He had opportunities from schools like Baylor, Boston College, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Texas A & M, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin among others.

Player Breakdown/Player Comparison

Lewis has a great frame at 6-5, 235 pounds. Even though that's obviously a pretty big kid coming out of high school, he looks thin. He'll be able to add a ton of good weight and could really be a force after a couple of years in Michigan's strength program.

On the field he's relentless. He has a motor that doesn't quit and he runs really well, which is always a good combo. He's a little unorthodox and flails a bit as a pass rusher, but he's effective and simply doesn't give up, which allows him to be in a position to make plays often. He's definitely going to need to bulk up and tighten up his technique for the next level, but he's a perfect ball of clay for Shaun Nua and Ben Herbert to mold.

As a Detroit Lions fans I remember watching Jared Allen many times over the years and that's exactly who I see when I watch Lewis' highlight reel. I know Allen doesn't play anymore, but images of him chasing around Lions quarterbacks jumped out immediately when watching Lewis on tape.

Allen played at 6-6, 255 pounds, which is actually lighter than I think Lewis will be when his Michigan career is said and done, but build wise the two are similar. Both are long limbed, a little lanky and heavy handed when rushing the passer.

They also have some techniques, approaches and that relentlessness in common. Allen was not a big time recruit and didn't play at a big school, but he became a force in the NFL because he got everything out his body and abilities. He was never the biggest, strongest or most athletic defensive lineman on the field, but he was a terror and played with such energy that he wouldn't be denied. I don't know if Lewis has that kind of mentality just yet, but he looks like he does on a high school field.

2020 Outlook

Lewis isn't going to be ready for the field in 2020. He's too thin, too raw and not strong enough yet. However, in two years, when he's checking in at about 6-5, 265 pounds, he could be really, really good. Adding that bulk and strength, while maintaining his ability to run combined with his motor could turn him into a player similar to Aidan Hutchinson.

Michigan's starting defensive end started adding weight a little sooner than Lewis, but was still a tad slight coming out of high school. He hit the weight room hard, kept his athleticism and motor and is now 270 pounds and arguably Michigan's best player. I don't know if Lewis can get to that level, but I believe he has all the tools to be a very good defensive end.