Who Ya Got?: Michigan Player To Take Biggest Leap In 2022

Michigan definitely has some production to replace in 2022 and several players on both sides of the ball are going to jockey to be the newest, big time contributor.

There is certainly talent on Michigan's roster, but some of it is a bit unproven heading into 2022, especially on the defensive side of the ball. When you lose guys like Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Daxton Hill and Chris Hinton just to name a few to the NFL Draft, several people are going to need to step up. So who is going to take the biggest leap from 2021 to 2022?

Chris Breiler

I named Donovan Edwards as the most exciting player to watch for in 2022…and he’s also getting my vote as the guy who’ll make the biggest jump from year one to year two.

During his freshman campaign, Edwards had 55 plays over the course of 14 games accounting 439 yards and eight touchdowns. While the 2021 numbers for Edwards don’t necessarily jump off of the page, a quick look at the highlight reel will certainly help put things into perspective. Whether it was running, catching or passing, Edwards was a threat from anywhere - and any position - on the football field.

When it comes to the offensive focus for 2022, I have a feeling that offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore and Co-OC Matt Weiss have big plans for No. 7 this Fall.

Brandon Brown

For me, whoever helps replace the gaping holes left by Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo will automatically be labeled as the person who took the biggest leap from last year to this year, and that's Jaylen Harrell for me.

Harrell only played 155 snaps last year but did touch the field in all 14 of Michigan's games. He recorded 15 total tackles including 2.5 for loss, but that was it. In 2022, he's going to be on the field a lot and he looks poised and ready to breakout.

During the spring game, Harrell flashed. He didn't play a ton but finished with three total tackles including strip-sack. At 6-4, 242 pounds, Harrell has the size, quickness and burst to be a problem off the edge, a la Ojabo. It's not fair to predict that he'll be as productive as Ojabo was in 2021, but I expect a massive leap for the Floridian.