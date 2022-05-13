VIDEO: Aidan Hutchinson Takes The Field As A Lion For First Time

It's the first day of the Detroit Lions Rookie Minicamp, and fans are getting their first look at Aidan Hutchinson in the Honolulu Blue.

It's safe to say that Detroit Lions fans are excited about the potential of the new rookie class - and it begins with Aidan Hutchinson. As the rookies all took the field in Detroit for day one of the Lions rookie minicamp, fans got their first opportunity to see Hutchinson rocking his new digs.

Hutchinson was selected No. 2 overall by the Detroit Lions selected University of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who used very little of their allotted time to keep the Plymouth native and Divine Child High School product close to home for the foreseeable future.

He became the 11th Wolverine to be selected in the top five of a professional football draft and the highest pick since OT Jake Long was the No. 1 overall selection of the Miami Dolphins in the 2008 NFL Draft.

Hutchinson became the highest-drafted defender in school history. He is the fifth Wolverine to be chosen first or second in a professional draft, joining OT Jake Long (No. 1, Miami Dolphins, 2008 NFL), OT Tom Mack (No. 2, Los Angeles Rams, 1966 NFL), end Elmer Madar (No. 1, Miami Seahawks, 1947 AAFC) and RB Tom Harmon (No. 1, Chicago Bears, 1941 NFL).