    • December 6, 2021
    Hutchinson Named as Heisman Finalist

    He's the most dominant player in all of college football, and now he's headed to New York for as a Heisman Trophy finalist.
    Aidan Hutchinson Named Finalist for 2021 Heisman Trophy

    Dave Ablauf, Associate Athletic Director for Football Communications

    NEW YORK, N.Y. – University of Michigan senior defensive end and captain Aidan Hutchinson has been named one of four finalists for the 2021 Heisman Trophy announced Monday evening (Dec. 6) by the Heisman Trophy Trust during ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown Show. Hutchinson is Michigan’s first Heisman finalist since linebacker/return specialist Jabrill Peppers attended the ceremony in 2016.

    The other finalists for the 2021 Heisman Trophy are QB Kenny Pickett (Pitt), QB C.J. Stroud (Ohio State) and QB Bryce Young (Alabama).

    Hutchinson has been one of the most dominant, if not the most dominant, players on the defensive side of the ball this season. He is third nationally in sacks per contest (1.08 avg.) despite being double-teamed and chipped most of the time. Hutchinson lead Michigan’s defensive line with 58 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

    He has collected seven sacks in the past four games, including a career-best three at Penn State (Nov. 13) and against Ohio State (Nov. 27). Overall, Hutchinson has registered sacks in nine contests and posted at least one TFL in 11 games. He has played 738 snaps for the Wolverines this season.

    Hutchinson is the highest graded defensive player according to PFF College. He lists tied for third in total pressures with 73, and he has recorded five or more in nine games this season. Hutchinson recorded 15 pressures in the Ohio State game, setting a mark for the most generated in a single game since PFF began tracking the statistic in 2014.

    A first-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and media, Hutchinson was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year. He is a finalist for the Walter Camp Football Foundation Player of the Year, the Rotary Lombardi Award and the Senior CLASS Award. In addition to his success on the field, Hutchinson is a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy presented by the National Football Foundation to the top scholar-athlete in college football and is a candidate for CoSIDA Academic All-America honors.

    The 2021 Heisman Memorial Trophy will be announced live on Saturday, Dec. 11. The nationally televised ceremony will air on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET from New York City.

