Aidan Hutchinson's Future

BrandonBrown

Michigan junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson left the Indiana game with an apparent leg injury and Jim Harbaugh confirmed that the talented pass rusher will need surgery. 

Fortunately for Michigan fans, Hutchinson has maize and blue in his veins and will be back in Ann Arbor next year. 

The 6-6, 269-pounder is going to miss 4-6 months of time but is expected to make a full recovery and return to full strength after he's healed.

Obviously the 2020 season is unorthodox but this year is a redshirt/COVID year. The talented junior has two more years of eligibility.

