Salt And Pepper Reign Supreme

Brandon Brown

According to Pro Football Focus, Michigan has cornered the market when it comes to edge defenders in the Big Ten. Rising junior Aidan Hutchinson and rising senior Kwity Paye are the highest graded returning defensive ends in the conference.

Hutchinson has been making plays since his freshman season and is poised for a big year in 2020. We outlined the 6-6, 278-pounder's potential earlier this year in a snapshot based on what he did as a sophomore.

If as a junior, Hutchinson can record 70 tackles with 12 for loss and 8-10 sacks, he'd likely be an All-American like his dad was and perhaps looking at himself on mock drafts. Those numbers are realistic and should be a lofty, but attainable goal for the big junior in 2020.

Paye lightly flirted with the NFL coming off of a solid junior season but did the right thing by coming back for his final year of eligibility. The 6-4, 277-pounder racked up 50 tackles including 12.5 for loss and 6.5 sacks last year and should improve on that since he missed one complete game and parts of a couple others. If he can stay healthy, expect those numbers to all go up during his final season in Ann Arbor.

The duo shared the Richard Katcher Award award last year, which goes to Michigan's most valuable defensive lineman. Salt and Pepper, as they've been dubbed, have a chance to be the most impactful defensive end duo in the conference and could, and should, be on the national map.

Michigan A Top School For Elite 2022 Pass Rusher Enai White

Closing in on nearly 40 offers, defensive end Enai White has Michigan in his top group and wants to visit Ann Arbor to check out the U-M campus.

Eric Rutter

The Best Michigan Player From: Arizona

Michigan signed its very first player from the state of Arizona in 1999, and a 20 years later, it's been a small but strong group from the Cacti State.

MichaelSpath

Make A Choice: Mike Hart Or Tyrone Wheatley

It's 3rd and 4, Michigan needs a first down to keep the clock moving and win the game and it's going to be a run — who are you giving the ball to?

Brandon Brown

The Best Michigan Player From: Arkansas

Michigan doesn't have a significant history recruiting Arkansas, but three players could all make the case to be the best ever from the Natural State.

MichaelSpath

Video: Good Michigan Morning 05/06/20

Our look back at the 1997 Dream Season reminisces about one of my all-time favorite games -- the pulverizing of Penn State.

Steve Deace

Cole Bajema Enters The Transfer Portal

Rising sophomore guard Cole Bajema has entered the transfer portal.

Brandon Brown

Mike Smith Talks About Being A Wolverine For The First Time

Columbia grad transfer point guard Mike Smith spoke about why he picked Michigan, how he hopes to fit in and what it's like playing for Juwan Howard.

Brandon Brown

2021 Michigan Wide Receiver Commit Markus Allen Breakdown

Michigan has one wide receiver committed in the 2021 class— Markus Allen— but he is a talented player that will be an impact player for the Wolverines in the future.

Eric Rutter

Analysis: What Cole Bajema's Departure Means For Michigan Basketball

Michigan has lost its third player to the transfer portal and Cole Bajema's departure leaves the program's backcourt dangerously thin for 2020-21.

MichaelSpath

Michigan Showing Patrick Hisatake ‘A Lot Of Love’

2021 three-star linebacker Patrick Hisatake updates his recruitment.

Eric Rutter