Aidan Hutchinson Frustrated By President Schlissel's Decision

Junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and his parents Chris and Melissa have been very outspoken about how disappointed they are that the season is cancelled as of right now. Saturday afternoon, the Hutchinsons, along with several other groups of parents, players and Jim Harbaugh himself met at Michigan Stadium and walked through the streets of Ann Arbor to protest Schlissel's decision.

Afterwards, Aidan took the time to explain exactly why he's so frustrated about the whole thing and also touched on the protocols, the practices and how close they are to being ready to play.