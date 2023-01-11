Skip to main content

Aidan Hutchinson Trolls Green Bay Packers, Fans

Aidan Hutchinson helped lead the Lions to a 9-8 record and a win in the finale against the Green Bay Packers that ended their season.

For the first time since 2017, the Detroit Lions finished the regular season with a record above .500. Detroit won in Green Bay in the final game of the year to finish 9-8 and end the Packers' season. Rookie Aidan Hutchinson was a big reason why the Lions showed up week in and week out this year.

The 2022 No. 2 overall pick made a case for defensive rookie of the year as he led all rookies with 9.5 sacks and also added three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and nine tackles for loss.

After sacking Aaron Rodgers twice on Sunday night, Hutchinson met up with the crew from Sunday Night Football after the game and was peer pressured into a Lambeau Leap. Unsurprisingly, Hutchinson pulled it off perfectly.

Hutchinson led all rookies this year with 9.5 sacks. In fact, Hutchinson, who was viewed by some knuckleheads as a low-ceiling prospect, had more sacks than No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker and Kayvon Thibodeaux, who was viewed as a more dynamic prospect as well, combined. Hutchinson also paced all non-defensive back rookies with three interceptions as well. 

Michigan WolverinesGreen Bay PackersDetroit Lions

aidan hutchinson
Football

