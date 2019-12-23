Michigan Football All-Decade Team 2010-19

As I did with the basketball and hockey All-Decade Teams, I tried to maintain some level of positional integrity so when I look at offensive line I want two tackles, two guards and a center. Same with the defensive backfield - two safeties and two corners - and so on. Some panels will just pick five linemen or four defensive backs regardless of position but I think that devalues that each position is unique and requires a different set of skills than any other position.

First Team Offense

QB Denard Robinson (2009-12): Michigan's all-time leader in total offense (10,769 yards) and total touchdowns responsible for (91), Robinson is the most dynamic dual-threat quarterback in the history of the program. Second Team: Shea Patterson.

WR Nico Collins (2017-present): When I defended this pick to my colleagues despite Collins' relatively low production (74 career catches for 1,340 yards and 13 touchdowns) I asked: if you put Collins on any team in the decade, would he start? And everyone unanimously agreed that he would. Second Team: Junior Hemingway.

WR Jeremy Gallon (2010-13): Teamed up with QB Devin Gardner in 2013, Gallon set Michigan single-game (369 yards) and single-season records (1,373 yards) for receiving yards. Second Team: Roy Roundtree.

WR Amara Darboh (2013-16): While classmate Jehu Chesson had a better half-season run than Darboh in 2015, the native-born Iowan had the better overall career, one of just five Wolverines in school history to have a pair of 50-catch seasons. Darboh finished with 151 grabs for 2,062 yards and 14 scores. Second Team: Devin Funchess.

RB Karan Higdon (2015-18): The first Michigan running back since Mike Hart in 2006 to receive first-team All-Big Ten honors, Higdon had 1,178 yards and 10 TDs in 2018. Second Team: De'Veon Smith.

FB Khalid Hill (2014-17): The 'Hammering Panda' was a ferocious blocker and was unstoppable on the goal line, scoring 13 touchdowns on 42 career carries. He added three receiving TDs on 29 receptions for 15 scores in his career. Second Team (RB): Fitzgerald Toussaint.

TE Jake Butt (2013-16): Michigan's record holder at tight end for career receptions (138) and receiving yards (1,646), Butt was a two-time Sports Illustrated first-team All-American and was the 2016 John Mackey Award winner as the top TE in college football. Second Team: Zach Gentry.

OT Taylor Lewan (2010-13): A two-time All-America first-team selection, Lewan started 48 games at left tackle and was the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in both 2012 and 2013. Second Team: Mason Cole.

OT Jon Runyan Jr. (2016-19): Started 25 games at offensive tackle for the Wolverines and was twice named All-Big Ten first team as a junior and senior. Second Team: Michael Schofield.

OG Graham Glasgow (2012-15): The first of three walk-on brothers to star at Michigan, Glasgow was a versatile offensive lineman that started 12 games at guard and 22 at center. He was recognized as U-M's top OL in 2015. Second Team: Patrick Omameh.

OG Ben Bredeson (2016-19): A four-year starter at left guard for the Wolverines, beginning as a true freshman in 2016, Bredeson is a three-time all-conference honoree, including second-team distinction in 2017-18 and first team this past fall. Second Team: Steve Schilling.

OC David Molk (2008-11): A 41-game starter for the Wolverines, Molk was a Rimington Award finalist as a junior and then won the award, recognizing college football's best center, as a senior in 2011. Second Team: Cesar Ruiz.

First Team Defense

DE Chase Winovich (2015-18): Finished his career seventh all time at Michigan in tackles for loss (45.0) and 11th in sacks (18.0). Started 26 games and was named All-Big Ten first team each of his final two years. Second Team: Chris Wormley.

DT Mike Martin (2008-11): A 37-game starter at nose tackle for the Maize and Blue, Martin had 172 career tackles, including 25 for loss. As a captain in 2011, he led Michigan to an 11-2 record, a win over OSU and a Sugar Bowl victory. Second Team: Willie Henry.

DT Maurice Hurst Jr. (2014-17): A consensus All-American and first-team All-Big Ten choice as a senior, Hurst had 12.5 sacks and 33.0 total tackles for loss in 46 career games played. Second Team: Ryan Glasgow.

DE Taco Charlton (2013-16): Blossoming as a senior, Charlton recorded 9.5 sacks in 2016 (the 10th-best single-season mark ever by a Wolverine) en route to 19 career QB takedowns (ninth all time). He was all-conference first team in his final year. Second Team: Ryan Van Bergen.

LB Devin Bush Jr. (2016-18): Arguably the best Michigan linebacker of this quarter century, Bush was a consensus first-team All-American in 2018 and was named both the Big Ten's best LB and its best defensive player in 2018. Bush had 10 sacks, 19 tackles for loss and 182 tackles in his two years a starter. Second Team: Mike McCray.

LB Jabrill Peppers (2014-16): A Heisman Trophy finalist in 2016, Peppers was recognized as the nation's Paul Hornung Award winner (the most versatile player in college football). He started 25 career contests and had 21.5 tackles for loss, 11 passes defended, four sacks and 125 total stops. Second Team: Khaleke Hudson.

LB Jake Ryan (2011-14): A defensive end-turned-linebacker, Ryan made 41 starts and was twice named Michigan's Roger Zatkoff Award winner (as the top LB on the team). He recorded 267 tackles, including 45.5 for loss with eight pass breakups and seven forced fumbles. His 45.5 TFL ranks sixth all time at U-M. Second Team: Ben Gedeon.

CB Jourdan Lewis (2013-16): A first-time All-American and the Big Ten's Defensive Back of the Year in 2016, Lewis holds the Michigan single-season (22 in 2015) and career pass breakup records (45). Second Team: Lavert Hill.

CB David Long (2016-18): A two-year starter, Long allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete just 29.0 percent of their attempts thrown his way during his career, per ProFootballFocus.com, and he led the country in passer rating against in 2017-18 with marks of 11.9 and 36.9. Second Team: Blake Countess.

S Jordan Kovacs (2009-12): Often overlooked and under-appreciated because he was a walk-on, Kovacs was named Michigan's Bo Schembechler Award winner in 2012 as team MVP. Kovacs started 46 games, ranked 12th all time in career tackles with 331 and is first all time among U-M defensive backs in sacks (seven) and tackles for loss (26.0). Second Team: Josh Metellus.

S Delano Hill (2013-16): A 26-game starter at safety, Hill was an All-Big Ten second-team selection in 2016 and had career highs in tackles (52), tackles for loss (4.5), interceptions (three) and pass breakups (six). Second Team: Dymonte Thomas.

Special Teams First Team

P Will Hart (2017-19): Michigan's all-time leader in career punt average (44.9) by more than two yards, Hart also owns the top two single-season marks by a Wolverine with a 47.0-yard average in 2018 and a 45.1-yard average this year. Second Team: Will Hagerup.

PK Kenny Allen (2013-16): A punter, placekicker and kickoff specialist in 2015-16, Allen connected on 37 of 45 career field-goal attempts, his make percentage of 82.2 ranking second all time at Michigan behind Bob Bergeron (82.9 percent from 1981-84). Second Team: Matt Wile.

PR Donovan Peoples-Jones (2017-present): One of just 10 Wolverines in school history with two or more punt return touchdowns, Jones scored on 79- and 60-yard returns in 2017 and 2018, respectively. He currently ranks fifth all time in career return yardage with 745, on 88 attempts (8.5-yard average). Second Team: Martavious Odoms.

KR Giles Jackson (2019): Dennis Norfleet's name is peppered throughout the record books but despite 94 career returns, he never had a return greater than 44 yards. Jackson had five 30+ yards returns this year on 21 tries, including a 97-yard touchdown return at Maryland. Second Team: Norfleet.