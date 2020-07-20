Michigan Wolverines Cornerback Ambry Thomas Named to Thorpe Award Watch List

Michigan Wolverines cornerback Ambry Thomas has been named to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award watch list, awarded annually to college football's top defensive back. Thomas joins 48 other defensive backs from across the nation on the watch list.

After battling colitis for much of the summer, Thomas bounced back and started all 13 games as a defensive back and also played special teams. He finished the season with 38 tackles, including 3.0 for loss, seven pass breakups with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Following his standout junior campaign, Thomas was named Michigan's Defensive Skill Player of the Year. He was also named to Pro Football Focus College's All-Big Ten second team. At 6-0, 182 pounds, Thomas is long, speedy and sticky in covering. He also has a knack for being around the ball and is extremely competitive. His three years at Michigan have been noticed and he is on a lot of preseason lists as one of the best cornerbacks in the Big Ten.

Thomas is the fifth different Michigan player to find himself on a watch list for a major award in the last week. Nico Collins was named to the Biltenikoff Award watch list, Kwity Paye and Thomas himself were both on the Bednarik Award watch list, Nick Eubanks is up for the John Mackey Award and Cameron McGrone found himself on the Dick Butkus Award watch list.

Below, you can find the entire watch list for the 2020 Thorpe Award, listed alphabetically:

Paulson Adebo , Stanford

Reed Blankenship , Middle Tennessee State

Eric Burrell , Wisconsin

Camryn Bynum , California

T.J. Carter , Memphis

Andre Cisco , Syracuse

Kenderick Duncan, Jr. , Georgia Southern

Greg Eisworth, Iowa State

Kaiir Elam , Florida

Caleb Farley , Virginia Tech

Paris Ford , Pitt

Kaleb Ford-Dement , Old Dominion

Darrick Forrest , Cincinnati

Ahmad Gardner , Cincinnati

Thomas Graham, Jr. , Oregon

Richie Grant , UCF

Darren Hall , San Diego State

Brontae Harris , UAB

Kolby Harvell-Peel , Oklahoma State

Tyrone Hill , Buffalo

Jevon Holland , Oregon

Talanoa Hufanga , USC

Shaun Jolly , Appalachian State

Kekaula Kaniho , Boise State

Derion Kendrick , Clemson

Richard LeCounte , Georgia

Trevon Moehrig , TCU

Elijah Molden , Washington

Israel Mukuamu , South Carolina

Hamsah Nasirildeen , Florida State

Dell Pettus , Troy

Antonio Phillips , Ball State

Aaron Robinson , UCF

Emmanuel Rugamba , Miami (OH)

Caden Sterns , Texas

JaCoby Stevens , LSU

Derek Stingley, Jr. , LSU

Eric Stokes , Georgia

Corey Straughter , ULM

Patrick Surtain II , Alabama

Ambry Thomas , Michigan

Tariq Thompson , San Diego State

Amechi Uzodinma , Ball State

Shaun Wade , Ohio State

Lamont Wade , Penn State

Jalen Walker , Boise State

Jermaine Waller , Virginia Tech

Sterling Weatherford , Miami (OH)

James Wiggins , Cincinnati