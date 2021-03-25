FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
If I'm An NFL General Manager, I'm Drafting Ambry Thomas

Ambry Thomas is on a mission as the NFL Draft approaches.
Former Michigan cornerback Ambry Thomas battled colitis in 2019 and opted out last year. Those two things might worry some players ahead of the NFL Draft, but not Thomas. The 6-0, 195-pounder has always been a fierce competitor and has as much confidence as anyone in a helmet. It comes through with a bang when you hear him talk in the video above.

"I was the No. 1 cornerback in the Big Ten before I decided to opt out and I still am. I truly believe that," Thomas said. "I’m a top-five cornerback; no doubt. I’m just ready for this pro day. I’m ready to show everybody what I can do. I feel like I’ve got a chip on my shoulder because I feel disrespected throughout this whole process. I know what I bring to the table."

I covered Thomas since he was a freshman at Martin Luther King Jr. High School in Detroit and that mentality has been there since then. The lanky cornerback was never the biggest on the field, but he was always good for the biggest play, whether it was on offense, defense or in the return game. Those same qualities were evident during his time at Michigan and I'd bet money on them being present in the NFL. 

Thomas is a playmaker, a tireless worker and a winner. He'll show out during the physical portions of Michigan's pro day on Friday and he'll ace interviews when the time comes. I don't know where he'll be drafted, but I'm confident in saying that Thomas will outperform his draft position and carve out a long, successful career in the league.

