Freshman Trio Discuss Biggest Challenge From High School To College

Now that Andrel Anthony, Donovan Edwards and JJ McCarthy have a year of college football under their belt, they can talk about what made the transition difficult.

It must be difficult for some at times. One season, you're getting all the headlines, you're on the field constantly, you're the star, you're the man. The next, you're a small fish in a big pond and you're struggling to earn snaps.

That's how it goes for most true freshmen in college football and it pretty much went that way for wide receiver Andrel Anthony, running back Donovan Edwards and quarterback JJ McCarthy. All three showed major flashes at different times during the 2021 season, but none of them were "the" guy at their respective positions.

McCarthy split time with regular starter Cade McNamara all season but definitely had a chance to show off his talents when his number was called. It wasn't always easy, but it probably made him a better quarterback at the end of the day.

"Realizing that God has a plan and everything happens for a reason," McCarthy stated. "The fact of being patient and persistent was going to pay off. I feel so blessed and fortunate to get as much playing time as a did in my first year. The dynamic of me and Cade working together went very well. It was tough for both of us but it broadened our perspective on what the game is all about."

Edwards showed his explosiveness multiple times but with guys like Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum in front of him, he found himself on the sidelines more than on the field, but he definitely didn't let that deter him.

"Sitting behind Blake and Hassan, getting minimum reps, seasoning-type reps — I’m able to sit back and look at what it takes to be a great running back in college. How can my mental approach change to this game?" Edwards reflected.

Finally, Anthony probably played the least of the three during the 2021 campaign but he didn't let that get him down. Instead, he used it and is using it as fuel for 2022.

"The patience definitely motivated me to work hard each and every day," he said. "Doing everything that you can do but maybe you didn’t get the time you wanted; it just motivated me more. That turned me into a better player and a better teammate."

And being a better player and a better teammate is what it's all about, as McCarthy said perfectly.

"At the end of the day, we’re all teammates and we’re fighting for the same goal."