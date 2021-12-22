Andrew Stueber: "I’ve Never Been Closer With A Group Of Guys Than This Team Right Here"

The culture at Michigan has been talked about all season but you really feel it when you hear it from a veteran offensive lineman like Andrew Stueber.

Michigan senior offensive lineman Andrew Stueber explained U-M's entire season in one sentence earlier tonight.

"I've never been closer with a group of men than this team right here," Stueber said. "I love everyone on it. I'm comfortable going up to anyone and talking to them. That culture and that energy has really built a bond on this team."

That's as good a quote as you'll read from anyone throughout the course of the entire season. Stueber also talked about Georgia's defensive front, winning the Joe Moore Award, changing offensive line coaches and Cade McNamara as a starter in the video above.