Michigan Moves Up In AP Poll

Michigan started off the season at No. 8 in the AP Poll, but after trouncing Colorado State 51-7, and watching No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 7 Utah lose in front of them, the Wolverines climbed four spots up to No. 4 in the country.

Ohio State was leaped frogged by Georgia as the two switched spots at No. 2 and No. 3. Michigan State moved up one spot by default and sits at No. 14. Finally, Wisconsin fell one spot as a result of others moving up and is now ranked No. 19 nationally to round out the Big Ten representatives.

Michigan is favored by an incredible 51.5 points against Hawaii this weekend, so No. 4 appears to be the floor at least for now. It's highly unlikely that Alabama loses to Texas as a 20.5-point favorite and Ohio State and Georgia will win against Arkansas State and Samford, respectively. No. 5 Clemson plays Furman this weekend, so 1-5 appears set before the weekend of action even gets here.