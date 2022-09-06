Skip to main content

Michigan Moves Up In AP Poll

Michigan was impressive enough and a couple teams in front of them lost allowing the maize and blue to climb the ladder.

Michigan started off the season at No. 8 in the AP Poll, but after trouncing Colorado State 51-7, and watching No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 7 Utah lose in front of them, the Wolverines climbed four spots up to No. 4 in the country.

Screen Shot 2022-09-06 at 3.32.58 PM

Ohio State was leaped frogged by Georgia as the two switched spots at No. 2 and No. 3. Michigan State moved up one spot by default and sits at No. 14. Finally, Wisconsin fell one spot as a result of others moving up and is now ranked No. 19 nationally to round out the Big Ten representatives. 

Michigan is favored by an incredible 51.5 points against Hawaii this weekend, so No. 4 appears to be the floor at least for now. It's highly unlikely that Alabama loses to Texas as a 20.5-point favorite and Ohio State and Georgia will win against Arkansas State and Samford, respectively. No. 5 Clemson plays Furman this weekend, so 1-5 appears set before the weekend of action even gets here. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Michigan Football helmet
Football

Michigan Moves Up In AP Poll

By Brandon Brown
USATSI_17321061_168388427_lowres
Football

U-M Kicker Jake Moody Quietly Did Something Very Big On Saturday

By Christopher Breiler
cade mcnamara jj mccarthy rod moore rj moten
Football

Michigan Football, Jim Harbaugh And The Quarterback Situation, The Defense, Hawaii

By Brandon Brown
jj mccarthy cade mcnamara
Football

Jim Harbaugh Updates Status Of Quarterback Battle

By Brandon Brown
IMG_5579
Football

The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Sept. 5, 2022

By Brandon Brown
JJ McCarthy
Football

Harbaugh Highlights What Makes McCarthy So Dangerous

By Christopher Breiler
Mike Sainristil
Football

From The Sideline: No. 8 Michigan vs. Colorado State

By Christopher Breiler
InShot_20220903_175610139
Football

Performance Analysis, Snap Counts, Trends: Michigan vs. Colorado State

By Brandon Brown