Michigan Basketball Struggling, Aidan Hutchinson's Heisman Push, Football Questions, College Football Playoff

Unfortunately, Michigan basketball is still trying to figure things out, and that led to a 10-point loss against Minnesota in Ann Arbor on Saturday night. The Wolverines, once again, could not find the range from deep and struggled to get stops against the Gophers when they needed them most. At one point Minnesota was up by 16 points in the second half. Juwan Howard and his Wolverines are now 1-1 in conference play.

The other news of the night was Aidan Hutchinson being in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Hutchinson came up short against Alabama's Bryce Young, but it's still noteworthy that he was in The Big Apple for the award. Now, Hutchinson, along with Young, will get ready for the first round of the college football playoffs at the end of the month.