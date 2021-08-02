Michigan Athletics Launches New Mobile App

Sports Illustrated home
Michigan Athletics has announced a new mobile platform that will allow fans to stay plugged in like never before. The entire release from the university can be seen below.

Michigan Athletics, in partnership with SIDEARM Sports, has launched a new mobile app, allowing fans from across the world to stay connected and up-to-date on their favorite Wolverine teams.

Through the app, Michigan fans will enjoy a personalized mobile experience with the ability to manage season and single-game tickets, shop for official Michigan Athletics merchandise, and receive breaking news and score notifications for the teams they follow. 

Building on the announcement in May on the transition to mobile ticketing, the Michigan Athletics mobile app provides easy and secure access to purchase and manage tickets. Fans who have tickets to upcoming events also will be able to directly download mobile tickets to their wallet, transfer tickets to friends and family via email or text before the start of events, and sell on StubHub -- all within the app. It marks the first time that U-M fans have enjoyed ticket functionality and news coverage all in one mobile application. For more information on how to use the app with mobile ticketing and FAQs, visit our mobile ticketing guide.

The app is designed with a user-friendly interface that integrates with MGoBlue.com to bring the latest Michigan Athletics digital content directly to fans. Fans can customize the types of content they receive from individual sports. Additionally, it includes links to video and audio streams of live games, in-game stats, and team social media feeds.

The free app is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Download: Google Play | App Store for iOS

