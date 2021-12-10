Jim Harbaugh and Juwan Howard have achieved something no other coaching duo ever has.

Earlier today, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh won the 2021 AP national Coach of the Year award for college football.

Earlier this spring, Michigan's Juwan Howard won the 2021 AP national Coach of the Year award for men's college basketball.

This is the first time one school has won both in the same year.

Michigan basketball has achieved a pretty high level of success over the last decade or so under the watches of John Beilein and now Juwan Howard. Now, after Harbaugh's magical run in 2021, Michigan football is on that level as well, and now all Wolverines are able to truly call themselves the "Leaders and Best".

Last year, Howard went 23-5 (14-3) and won the regular season Big Ten title outright in just his second year at the helm. He also led Michigan to an Elite Eight appearance even without one of his best players and leaders in Isaiah Livers. It took Harbaugh seven seasons, but he's also now the outright champion of the Big Ten after beating Ohio State in the regular season finale and pounding Iowa in the Big Ten title game.

Momentum for both programs at the same time is at an all time high. Howard has proven that he's an elite recruiter and Michigan football has always been a national brand. Throw in a huge win over Ohio State, a Big Ten title and a playoff berth and things on the trail have been picking up already over the last two weeks.

Now Harbaugh and his crew will spend the rest of the month preparing for the College Football Playoff matchup against Georgia, while Howard and his crew continue to improve and jell as a young, newly-formed team.