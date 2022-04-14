Skip to main content

Juwan Howard, Hunter Dickinson's Future, Denard Robinson Debate, Michigan Football

With football and basketball in the rearview mirror, it's time to get creative in order to find interesting things to talk about surrounding Michigan athletics.

We are officially in the offseason for both major sports at Michigan but that doesn't mean there's nothing to talk about. Juwan Howard's name has come up as a potential candidate in the NBA and Hunter Dickinson is currently weighing his options when it comes to the NBA. Naz Hillmon, meanwhile, just got drafted into the WNBA, which marks of the end of an era for women's basketball at U-M.

We also talk about the legend that is Denard Robinson. Plus, get to know Chris and Brandon in a way that you probably don't even want to. All that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

juwan howard denard robinson
Football

Juwan Howard, Hunter Dickinson's Future, Denard Robinson Debate, Michigan Football

By Brandon Brown1 minute ago
michigan football recruiting
Recruiting

2023 Target Puts Michigan In Top 8

By Brandon Brown11 hours ago
frankie collins hunter dickinson
Basketball

'Relatively Soon': Dickinson Nears NBA Decision

By Christopher BreilerApr 12, 2022
Michigan helmet
Football

Who Ya Got?: Michigan Player To Take Biggest Leap In 2022

By Brandon BrownApr 11, 2022
USATSI_6687460
Football

U-M Football GOAT: Why 'Shoelace' Belongs In The Discussion

By Christopher BreilerApr 10, 2022
michigan football spring game wolverines
Football

Who Ya Got?: Michigan's Most Exciting Player In 2022

By Brandon BrownApr 9, 2022
USATSI_18028886
Football

Ohio Columnist: U-M, Harbaugh Beating OSU In Critical Area

By Christopher BreilerApr 7, 2022
YouTube Thumbnail (1)
Football

Recapping Michigan's Spring Game, Basketball News, Jim Harbaugh

By Brandon BrownApr 6, 2022