Juwan Howard, Hunter Dickinson's Future, Denard Robinson Debate, Michigan Football

With football and basketball in the rearview mirror, it's time to get creative in order to find interesting things to talk about surrounding Michigan athletics.

We are officially in the offseason for both major sports at Michigan but that doesn't mean there's nothing to talk about. Juwan Howard's name has come up as a potential candidate in the NBA and Hunter Dickinson is currently weighing his options when it comes to the NBA. Naz Hillmon, meanwhile, just got drafted into the WNBA, which marks of the end of an era for women's basketball at U-M.

We also talk about the legend that is Denard Robinson. Plus, get to know Chris and Brandon in a way that you probably don't even want to. All that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.