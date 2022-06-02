Michigan Football, Michigan Basketball, Fan Q&A

Michigan basketball lost two starters to the NBA today and will likely look to the portal for help. That, and the discussion about Michigan football's quarterback battle wages on.

Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan have made their decisions — their time at Michigan is over. Both freshmen decided to remain in the NBA Draft, which leaves two scholarship spots open for Juwan Howard and Co. to play around with. The basketball team is a little thin and somewhat inexperienced as it currently sits, so it'll be really interesting to see how it evolves over the next couple of months.

On the gridiron, the rest of the freshmen are starting to settle in on campus and summer workouts are kicking off very soon. There will be a quarterback battle between Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy, and that's what most people want to talk about according to our fan-led Q&A. All that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.