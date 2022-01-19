Skip to main content

The Jim Harbaugh Saga Continues — A Shift?, A Decommitment And A Commitment, U-M Basketball

We're still all waiting on Jim Harbaugh while taking note on what's happening on the recruiting trail. Also, Michigan basketball gets back on track against Maryland.

Another day, another page in the Jim Harbaugh life story. Michigan's head coach is out on the recruiting trail, making new hires, smiling in photos at Michigan hockey games and doing everything he's supposed to do as U-M's leader. And why shouldn't he? After all, he is under contract and could very well be back as the head coach in Ann Arbor next year. Still, he's waiting on something, that's abundantly clear now. We do our best to make sense of all of that and cover this thing as it continues to drag out.

We also talk about Michigan football losing a commitment and gaining a commitment in the 2023 class as well as the struggling U-M hoops team. Juwan Howard is certainly earning his pay this year as he tries to figure things out with his 8-7 squad. All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

juwan howard jim harabugh frankie collins
