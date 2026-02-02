NFL Announces a Saints 2026 Regular Season Game Will Be Played in Paris

The NFL continues to expand its international play every season, and the 2026 season will be no different. On Monday, the league and commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the first ever NFL game will be played in Paris, France in 2026. Fittingly, the Saints will be one of the two teams competing at the Stade de France.

The Saints were given international marketing rights back in 2023, and ever since, owner Gayle Benson has been trying to make a Paris regular season game happen for the team. New Orleans has strong French history.

“We are excited to be selected to play in the first regular-season game to take place in France,” Benson said in a statement. “This moment is special not only because of the strong cultural connection between Louisiana and France, but also because we will compete before a growing Saints fan base in Paris.”

Les Saints s’en viennent à Paris!



The New Orleans Saints announce that we will be the designated team for the 2026 NFL Paris Game! pic.twitter.com/d6tr1WlBye — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 2, 2026

The Saints’ opponent will be announced once the 2026 schedule is officially released this spring.

Last season, the NFL introduced two new countries to its international play, Ireland and Spain, the latter of which was announced on Monday to have a multi-year extension with the league to host games there. Now, France is added to that list.

France isn’t the only new country added to the NFL’s regular season schedule this year. The first game in Australia will be played this year, too, in Melbourne. The league will also return to Brazil, Germany, Mexico, Spain and the United Kingdom this year. Those matchups will also be announced when the regular season schedule comes out.

