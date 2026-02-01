George Kittle Literally Rolled Into Pro Bowl Practice After Achilles Surgery

George Kittle earned his seventh Pro Bowl selection this season, and not even an Achilles injury was keeping him from attending the games this week.

Kittle tore his Achilles during the 49ers’ wild-card win over the Eagles, putting him out at least to start the 2026 season. The tight end recently shared that he believes he will return to the field “well before November,” which is when his timeline originally was set.

He has made a couple public appearances since undergoing surgery last month. He spoke with reporters on Jan. 19, then his wife Claire posted pictures of him “playing golf” with his friends while on crutches. Then, on Sunday, Kittle showed up to the Pro Bowl practice on a motorized scooter. He literally rolled into practice.

George Kittle arriving in style to Pro Bowl practice 🛵



Pro Bowl Games -- Tuesday 8pm ET on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/lu2W7UxkKQ — NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2026

His injury and subsequent surgery don’t seem to be slowing Kittle down. He appears to have a great attitude despite the unfortunate circumstances he’s in.

Since Kittle obviously can’t participate in the Pro Bowl Games this week, Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson will replace him in the competitions for the NFC team.

