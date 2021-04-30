LISTEN: Ep. 13: Juwan Howard's Pitches, Jim Harbaugh's Post-Spring Game Words, The Michigan Stadium Experience, More

Juwan Howard has everything necessary to be an elite recruiter until he hangs up his whistle, and Jim Harbaugh rattled off more specifics than he normally does while on a podcast with Jon Jansen.

Today's episode focuses mostly on why Juwan Howard has been so good as a recruiter and why he likely won't slow down anytime soon. We also broke down some of Jim Harbaugh's words after he recently joined Jon Jansen on the In The Trenches podcast. We also talked about the experience at Michigan Stadium, along with some of the other venues in the Big Ten, and finally sprinkled some recruiting info in there as well.