The Jim Harbaugh Saga, Michigan vs. Michigan State Basketball

The Jim Harbaugh Saga took a serious turn as U-M's head man interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings. Couple that with the U-M hoopers losing badly in East Lansing and Michigan fans didn't have the best Saturday.

Quite a bit actually happened on a Saturday. Tom Brady reportedly retired but then didn't, Jim Harbaugh still hasn't signed an extension and went to a formal interview with the Minnesota Vikings, Michigan basketball got blown out by Michigan State in East Lansing and Michigan hockey is going through a pretty ugly looking scandal.

Of course, we spent a lot of time talking about Harbaugh and the most recent developments, but we also dove into the basketball game quite a bit. Michigan was just a three-point dog against the Spartans but ended up losing by 16. The Wolverines shot the ball horribly and never really challenged the Spartans on their home floor. All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

The Jim Harbaugh Saga, Michigan vs. Michigan State Basketball

