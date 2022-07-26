Skip to main content

Kevin Warren Talks Addition Of USC, UCLA To Big Ten

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren kicked things off in Indy discussing the addition of UCLA and USC joining the Big Ten.

Big Ten Media Days got going today in Indianapolis, which sort of feels like the official start to the football season. Commissioner Kevin Warren got the day started with almost an hour at the podium. He addressed all of the major topics surrounding college athletics today — NIL, conference realignment, College Football Playoff expansion and new television deals. In the video above, Warren addressed one of the big topics that's currently specific to the Big Ten, the addition of UCLA and USC.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

kevin warren
Football

Kevin Warren Talks Addition Of USC, UCLA To Big Ten

By Brandon Brown29 seconds ago
junior colson
Football

Are There Six Linebackers In The Big Ten Better Than Junior Colson?

By Brandon Brown22 hours ago
InShot_20220722_215015521
Football

'President's Caddie': Jim Harbaugh Shares Incredible Story At Gerald R. Ford Museum

By Christopher BreilerJul 24, 2022 1:39 PM EDT
InShot_20220723_235600058
Football

WATCH: Michigan Hits The Beach In Muskegon

By Christopher BreilerJul 24, 2022 1:02 PM EDT
olu oluwatimi
Football

Olu Oluwatimi Among Nation's Best Interior Offensive Linemen

By Brandon BrownJul 23, 2022 5:45 PM EDT
jj mccarthy cade mcnamara
Football

Michigan Football/National Guard Event, Big Ten Media Days, Cade McNamara & JJ McCarthy

By Brandon BrownJul 21, 2022 2:04 AM EDT
blake corum
Football

Corum Makes Doak Walker Preseason Watch List

By Christopher BreilerJul 20, 2022 12:16 PM EDT
colston loveland
Football

These Guys Are Freshmen?!

By Brandon BrownJul 20, 2022 2:02 AM EDT