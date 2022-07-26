Kevin Warren Talks Addition Of USC, UCLA To Big Ten
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren kicked things off in Indy discussing the addition of UCLA and USC joining the Big Ten.
Big Ten Media Days got going today in Indianapolis, which sort of feels like the official start to the football season. Commissioner Kevin Warren got the day started with almost an hour at the podium. He addressed all of the major topics surrounding college athletics today — NIL, conference realignment, College Football Playoff expansion and new television deals. In the video above, Warren addressed one of the big topics that's currently specific to the Big Ten, the addition of UCLA and USC.
