Michigan Eases Restrictions, Increases Capacity In Outdoor Arenas

Sports fans received some good news this afternoon when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that the state will increase capacity limits at outdoor venues and stadiums beginning on March 22.

Under the new guidelines, outdoor venues and stadiums will now be allowed to operate at 20% capacity - provided that they follow some specific guidelines.

Establish an infection control plan that complies with the protocols included in MDHHS’s document entitled Enhanced Outdoor Stadium and Arena Guidance.

Post the mitigation plan publicly.

Send infection control plans to the local health department and MDHHS at least seven days before scheduled events.

Administer a testing program as specified in MDHHS’s Guidance for Athletics for all players.

For Michigan football fans who are eager to return to Michigan Stadium this fall, the latest move by Gov. Whitmer is an encouraging sign that fall Saturday’s in Ann Arbor may look a little more familiar in the coming months. Under the new restrictions, the Big House would be permitted to have upwards of 22,000 individuals in attendance. With the 2021 regular season still over five months away, there’s plenty of optimism that the attendance restrictions will once again be expanded before week one (Sep. 4).

"The pandemic has been hard on all of us, but by staying focused on acting quickly, following the science, and listening to experts, we can save lives and help our economy recover faster," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "Today's action is an important step towards normalcy, but there's still more work to do. As always, mask up, maintain social distancing and wash your hands. By April 5, all Michiganders will be eligible for the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is the most effective way to protect you and your family from the virus, and I urge all Michiganders to get vaccinated as soon as it's available to you.”

The chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, also shared some cautious optimism.

“More than 3.2 million doses of the safe and effective COVID vaccines have been administered in Michigan, and we are well on our way to vaccinating 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and up. While we are still very much fighting this pandemic and seeing concerning trends in new cases and hospitalizations, we are making these incremental steps that align with CDC guidance. We are again at a pivotal moment in our fight against COVID-19. Michiganders must continue doing what works to slow the spread of the disease by wearing a mask, washing their hands, avoiding crowds and making a plan to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they can."