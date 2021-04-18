Here's Where Each Big Ten Team Ranks In NFL Draft Picks Over The Last Decade

The Big Ten conference continues to send a high number of football players to the NFL.

With the NFL Draft less than two weeks away, we thought it would be interesting to see how programs within the Big Ten conference stack up when it comes to producing NFL talent. Additionally, we were also curious to see how the Big Ten conference as a whole stacks up against the rest of the Power Five when it comes to producing NFL talent.

The results are listed below.

NFL draft picks by Big Ten programs over the last decade (2011-20):

1. Ohio State - 68

2. Michigan - 44

3. Wisconsin - 39

4. Penn State - 38

5. Iowa - 36

6. Michigan State - 28

7. Nebraska - 27

8. Illinois - 18

9. Maryland - 17

10. Rutgers - 16

11. Minnesota - 15

12. Indiana - 13

13. Purdue - 12

14. Northwestern - 10

Total number of draft picks by Power Five conferences over the last decade (2011-20):

1. SEC - 536

2. Big Ten - 381

3. ACC - 374

4. Pac-12 - 329

5. Big 12 - 222

2021 NFL Draft Preview: Michigan Wolverines

As indicated above, the University of Michigan is still pumping out NFL talent year after year - and 2021 is no different.

In one of the latest draft projections, seven Wolverines are expected to be taken in this years NFL Draft - including defensive end Kwity Paye (first-round projection), offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (second-round projection), wide receiver Nico Collins (third-round projection), cornerback Ambry Thomas (fourth-round projection), linebacker Cam McGrone (fourth-round projection), fullback Ben Mason (fifth-round projection) and running back Chris Evans (sixth-round projection).

In addition to the players mentioned above, tight end Nick Eubanks, kicker Quinn Nordin, long snapper Camaron Cheeseman and defensive end Carlo Kemp are also expected to find homes within the NFL by the time the draft comes to a close.