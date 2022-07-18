Skip to main content

Michigan Sending Four Players To Big Ten Media Day

On Monday, the Michigan Football program announced its four player representatives for Big Ten Media Day.

With Big Ten Media day in Indianapolis quickly approaching, the University of Michigan Football program announced the four veteran players they'll be sending to Indy.

1. Cade McNamara, QB - Senior

cade mcnamara

• All-Big Ten selection (third team, coaches and media; 2021)
• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2020-21)
• Two-year letterman (2020)
• Has appeared in 18 games with 15 starts

Career highlights:

Attempts: 44 - at Michigan State (Oct. 30, 2021)
Completions: 28 - at Michigan State (Oct. 30, 2021)
Yards: 383 - at Michigan State (Oct. 30, 2021)
TDs: 4 - at Rutgers (Nov. 21, 2020)
Int.: 1, 2x - last at Michigan State (Oct. 30, 2021)
Long: 93 - at Michigan State (Oct. 30, 2021

2. Erick All, TE - Senior

erick all

• All-Big Ten selection (honorable mention, coaches and media; 2021)
• Three-year letterman (2019-20-21)
• Has appeared in 32 games with 10 starts
• Contributed solely on special teams in three games

Career highlights:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

• Again set career-highs, this time in receptions (10) and yards (98) in a start at Michigan State (Oct. 30)
• Returned from injury to start at Penn State (Nov. 13); scored the game-winning touchdown on a 47-yard score as part of a four-catch, 64-yard day
• Started and caught a five-yard pass at Maryland (Nov. 20)
• Caught a seven-yard pass against Ohio State (Nov. 27)
• Made a one-handed touchdown grab among 43 receiving yards against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game (Dec. 4)
• In a start against Georgia in the Capital One Orange Bowl/CFP Semifinal (Dec. 31), led the team with four catches for 63 yards

3. Mazi Smith, DL - Senior

Mazi Smith Spring Game

• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2020-21)
• All-Big Ten performer (honorable mention, coaches and media, 2021)
• Three-time letterwinner (2019-20-21)
• Has appeared in 21 games during his career with 14 starts

Career highlights:

Tackles: 6 - at Nebraska (Oct. 9, 2021)
Solos: 5- at Maryland (Nov. 20, 2021)
Asst: 5 - vs. Indiana (Nov. 6, 2021)
TFLs: 1.0, 2x - last vs. Western Michigan (Sept. 4. 2021)
PBUs: 1 - at Wisconsin (Oct. 2, 2021)

4. DJ Turner, DB - Senior

dj turner

• All-Big Ten performer (honorable mention, coaches and media, 2021)
• Has appeared in 21 games including 14 in the secondary with eight starts
• Three-year letterman (2019-20-21)

Career Highlights:

Tackles: 8 - vs. Ohio State (Nov. 27, 2021)
Solos: 7 - vs. Ohio State (Nov. 27, 2021)
Asst: 1, 7x - last vs. Ohio State (Nov. 27, 2021)
TFLs: 1.0 - vs. Northwestern (Oct. 23, 2021)
Sacks: none
Int: 1, 2x - last at Maryland (Nov. 20, 2021)
FR: none
PBUs: 2, 2x - last vs. Ohio State (Nov. 27, 2021)

jim harbaugh cade mcnamara
Football

Michigan Sending Four Players To Big Ten Media Day

By Christopher Breiler59 seconds ago
blake corum
Football

Corum Named To Maxwell Award Watch List

By Christopher Breiler58 minutes ago
InShot_20220715_212252968
Football

Highest Ranking Military Officer In Michigan Addresses U-M Football Team

By Brandon BrownJul 16, 2022
manuel beigel
Recruiting

Michigan Lands Intriguing 2024 Defensive Lineman

By Brandon BrownJul 16, 2022
InShot_20220714_204547066
Football

Photo Gallery: U-M Football Goes Airborne With National Guard

By Christopher BreilerJul 16, 2022
aymeric koumba
Recruiting

Michigan Gets A Commitment From Prospect With Great Potential

By Brandon BrownJul 15, 2022
michigan football helmet army national guard helicopter
Football

Michigan Student-Athletes To Partner With Army National Guard On NIL Recruitment Campaign

By Brandon BrownJul 14, 2022
jim harbaugh
Recruiting

Despite Recent Success, National Analyst Still Concerned About Michigan Recruiting

By Brandon BrownJul 14, 2022