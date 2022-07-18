Michigan Sending Four Players To Big Ten Media Day

With Big Ten Media day in Indianapolis quickly approaching, the University of Michigan Football program announced the four veteran players they'll be sending to Indy.

1. Cade McNamara, QB - Senior

• All-Big Ten selection (third team, coaches and media; 2021)

• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2020-21)

• Two-year letterman (2020)

• Has appeared in 18 games with 15 starts

Career highlights:

• Attempts: 44 - at Michigan State (Oct. 30, 2021)

• Completions: 28 - at Michigan State (Oct. 30, 2021)

• Yards: 383 - at Michigan State (Oct. 30, 2021)

• TDs: 4 - at Rutgers (Nov. 21, 2020)

• Int.: 1, 2x - last at Michigan State (Oct. 30, 2021)

• Long: 93 - at Michigan State (Oct. 30, 2021

2. Erick All, TE - Senior

• All-Big Ten selection (honorable mention, coaches and media; 2021)

• Three-year letterman (2019-20-21)

• Has appeared in 32 games with 10 starts

• Contributed solely on special teams in three games

Career highlights:

• Again set career-highs, this time in receptions (10) and yards (98) in a start at Michigan State (Oct. 30)

• Returned from injury to start at Penn State (Nov. 13); scored the game-winning touchdown on a 47-yard score as part of a four-catch, 64-yard day

• Started and caught a five-yard pass at Maryland (Nov. 20)

• Caught a seven-yard pass against Ohio State (Nov. 27)

• Made a one-handed touchdown grab among 43 receiving yards against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game (Dec. 4)

• In a start against Georgia in the Capital One Orange Bowl/CFP Semifinal (Dec. 31), led the team with four catches for 63 yards

3. Mazi Smith, DL - Senior

Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press

• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2020-21)

• All-Big Ten performer (honorable mention, coaches and media, 2021)

• Three-time letterwinner (2019-20-21)

• Has appeared in 21 games during his career with 14 starts

Career highlights:

• Tackles: 6 - at Nebraska (Oct. 9, 2021)

• Solos: 5- at Maryland (Nov. 20, 2021)

• Asst: 5 - vs. Indiana (Nov. 6, 2021)

• TFLs: 1.0, 2x - last vs. Western Michigan (Sept. 4. 2021)

• PBUs: 1 - at Wisconsin (Oct. 2, 2021)

4. DJ Turner, DB - Senior

• All-Big Ten performer (honorable mention, coaches and media, 2021)

• Has appeared in 21 games including 14 in the secondary with eight starts

• Three-year letterman (2019-20-21)

Career Highlights:

• Tackles: 8 - vs. Ohio State (Nov. 27, 2021)

• Solos: 7 - vs. Ohio State (Nov. 27, 2021)

• Asst: 1, 7x - last vs. Ohio State (Nov. 27, 2021)

• TFLs: 1.0 - vs. Northwestern (Oct. 23, 2021)

• Sacks: none

• Int: 1, 2x - last at Maryland (Nov. 20, 2021)

• FR: none

• PBUs: 2, 2x - last vs. Ohio State (Nov. 27, 2021)