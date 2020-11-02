Big Ten Overview: Week 2

It was another exciting weekend of Big Ten action filled with amazing games, player performances, and moments, as four of the six Big Ten contests finished in one-possession affairs.

Games of the Week:

Maryland Terrapins 45, Minnesota Golden Gophers 44 F/OT

This Friday night contest was filled with offense, as the teams combined for 1,126 yards of offense and 89 points. Both starting running backs rushed for over 200 yards in the contest. Minnesota looked to be in control of the game, as they scored 31 unanswered points to take a 38-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter. However, Taulia Tagovailoa led Maryland to tie the game at 38 and force overtime. In overtime, both teams scored a touchdown, and Minnesota’s backup kicker, who was only kicking because the starter was out with COVID, needed to make an extra point to force a second overtime. However, the Gophers kicker missed the extra point, giving Maryland their first Big Ten home win since 2018 and the largest comeback win since 2015.

Purdue Boilermakers 31, Illinois Fighting Illini 24

Illinois comeback effort came up just short. Despite being down 31-10 with under 12 minutes remaining in the game, Illinois clawed their way back, without their starting quarterback Brandon Peters who was sidelined due to COVID. Illinois found themselves down seven with the ball on Purdue’s 15 yard line with two minutes remaining. However, they failed to find the end-zone and tie the game.

The Boilermakers' offense continued to roll despite not having their top wide receiver Rondale Moore. Purdue had two receivers have over 100 yards receiving and a touchdown in David Bell and Milton Wright,. With the win, the Boilermakers start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2007.

Performances of the Week:

Taulia Tagovailoa, Quarterback, Maryland

After throwing for just 94 yards with three interceptions in his first career start against Northwestern last week, Tua Tagovailoa’s younger brother bounced back in his next start, going 26-for-35 with 394 yards passing and three passing touchdowns. Tagovailoa also added 64 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns, as he led Maryland to a comeback victory.

Ricky White, Wide Receiver, Michigan State

The true freshman out of Marietta, GA torched the Wolverines defensive backs all day down the field, as he caught eight passes for 196 yards and a touchdown. White caught four passes for over 30 yards in the game and was one of the biggest reasons the Spartans were able to pull off the upset in Ann Arbor.

Plays of the Week:

Rutgers Eight Lateral Touchdown Play That Was Called Back

Though the touchdown didn’t end up counting, this play was too remarkable to be left off the plays of the week. Facing a 4th and 32 late in the fourth quarter down multiple scores, Rutgers decided to try a lateral play in order to pick up the first down. The play had eight laterals, including a behind the back lateral, which was flung 15 yards backwards by offensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal. After tossing the ball across the field multiple times, Rutgers finally found wide receiver Bo Melton, who ran it in for a 65 yard score that later would be taken off the board.

Penn State Wide Receiver Jahan Dotson One Handed Catch

Despite the loss to the Buckeyes, Jahan Dotson had a very impressive day with eight receptions for 144 yards and three touchdowns. His day was highlighted, though, by the one handed 21 yard touchdown grab he had early in the fourth quarter over cornerback Shaun Wade.

What stands out to you the most from the week that was? What was the most impactful moment from last Saturday? Let us know!