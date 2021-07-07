Michigan's Blake Corum Looks Jacked In Latest Photo

With the sophomore running back still competing for the starting job come fall, he certainly already looks the part.

Michigan's sophomore running back Blake Corum has definitely been putting in some work this off-season. If you needed more evidence of that, look no further than the latest photo current shared from a recent workout.

Michigan's Blake Corum snaps quick photo during workout.

Sheesh.

There’s no question that his refusal to be outworked played a significant role in his ability to earn early reps as a true freshman. Even with limited reps during the 2020 season, the former St. Francis Academy product showed flashes of what made him such a highly rated recruit out of Maryland and one of the highest rated running back recruits in the nation.

On the very first play of the 2020 season, Corum took a short pass out of the backfield from Joe Milton and turned it into a 24 yard gain. It was a big moment for Corum, but an even bigger moment for his father as he watched from the stands at TCF Bank Stadium. “Just watching him on the field for the first time was amazing”, said Corum’s father. “I was filled with tons of emotions, it was definitely something I’ll never forget.”

For Corum himself, that moment served as yet another reminder of what he learned years ago from his father - hard work always pays off. Corum is now applying that mentality and belief to the 2021 season.

Unlike the crowded room of the 2020 season, the 2021 group seems to be a bit more settled - at least for now. Along with veteran running back Hassan Haskins, Corum figures to play a major role within the Michigan offense in 2021. Donovan Edwards, arguably the top running back in the country for the 2021 class, is also someone who will push both Haskins and Corum for reps.

While the competition remains strong, Corum is intent on becoming bigger, faster and stronger. With several questions still lingering for the Michigan football program heading into the 2021 season, there is definitely one thing that all Michigan football fans can take to the bank: Blake Corum will never be outworked.