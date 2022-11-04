Blake Corum On Pace For Historic Season

If there's one thing the Michigan Wolverines can count on from week to week, it's the reliability of Blake Corum. Eight games into his junior campaign, Corum is the No. 2 leading scorer in the nation - accounting for 15 touchdowns and 90 total points (11.2 PPG). Corum is also No. 6 in the nation in yards per game (134.8), No. 5 in rushing yards (1,078), and No. 2 in rushing TDs (14).

If he can keep pace for the remaining games this season, Corum has a shot to put together the single greatest rushing season in Michigan Football history.

Single-Season Rushing Yards

Tim Biakabutuka: 1,818 (1995) Anthony Thomas: 1,733 (2000) Jamie Morris: 1,703 (1987) Denard Robinson: 1,702 (2010) Chris Perry: 1,674 (2003) Mike Hart: 1,562 (2006) Rob Lytle: 1,469 (1976) Butch Woolfolk: 1,459 (1981) Mike Hart: 1,455 (2004) Tony Boles: 1,408 (1988)

The current leader in all-time single-season rushing yards in Tim Biakabutuka, who finished with 1,818 yards through 13 games during the 1995 season. At his current pace and with a minimum of five games left in the 2022 season, Corum is on track to finish the year with at least 1,752 yards - which would place him at No. 2 on Michigan's all-time single season list.

Single-Season Rushing Touchdowns

*Albert Herrnstein: 26 (1902) *Willie Heston: 21 (1904) Hassan Haskins: 20 (2021) *Willie Heston: 20 (1901) *Neil Snow: 19 (1901) Ron Johnson: 19 (1968) Anthony Thomas: 18 (2000) Chris Perry: 18 (2003) Anthony Thomas: 17 (1999) Denard Robinson: 16 (2011)

The current leader in all-time single season rushing touchdowns is Albert Herrnstein, who accounted for 26 rushing touchdowns in 1902. However, due to the fact that the official database of records didn't start until 1949, any record prior to 1949 is typically regarded as incomplete and unofficial.

When it comes to modern history, former U-M running back Hassan Haskins put together the most prolific scoring season for a running back in Michigan Football history - accounting for 20 touchdowns on the ground during the 2021 season. At his current pace, Corum is on track to finish the season (13 game minimum) with 22 touchdowns - good for No. 2 overall on Michigan's all-time single season rushing touchdown list and No. 1 overall in modern history

With a minimum of five games left in the 2022 season, Blake Corum is well on his way to putting together one of the greatest - if not the greatest - single season rushing performances in Michigan Football history.