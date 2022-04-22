Blake Corum Earns Incredible Honor

Michigan's junior running back has made a habit of giving back to the communities in Michigan and now he's being recognized for some of those efforts.

Though the world of NIL is still essentially in its infancy, many student-athletes are already taking full advantage of the financial opportunities that are now available to them. From car dealerships to restaurant chains, student-athletes are now able to fully capitalize on their name, image and likeness through a seemingly endless supply of sponsorship opportunities.

When it comes to capitalizing on NIL opportunities, U-M junior running back Blake Corum is as active as anyone - and for all the right reasons. No stranger to hard work and giving back, Corum has spent much of his down time utilizing NIL opportunities to give back to the Ann Arbor community. In fact, it was recently announced that Corum would be honored with the Bank of Ann Arbor Community award.

In keeping with his busy schedule, Corum is set to host a youth football camp in May that has quite the guest list - most notably Jarrett Patterson and Chase Young of the Washington Commanders.

NIL will continue to have it's critics and there's no question that there will likely be some adjustments in the near future. In the meantime, expect guys like Blake Corum to continue to set the example by doing things the right way - whether that's on or off the football field.