September 21, 2021
Catching Up With Blake Corum, Burning Questions, Michigan's Offense & Defense, Previewing Rutgers

As always, Blake Corum had great things to say after another monster performance.
Once again Blake Corum stops by to talk after a monster game against Northern Illinois. The sophomore running back simply can't be stopped through three games and is now leading the country in rushing touchdowns and all-purpose yards per game. He found the end zone three more times against the Huskies and had another long touchdown run where he erased an angle with pure speed.

We also tackle our weekly bunch of Burning Questions that included Michigan's approach against Rutgers on Saturday, ESPN's FPI, U-M's potential leading receiver and more. Obviously that means we talked about Michigan's offense and defense and we also got into exactly what Saturday will look like against the Scarlet Knights. All that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

