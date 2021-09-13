From The Press Box: Noteworthy Stats From Week Two

It was another impressive outing for the No. 25 Michigan Wolverines, cruising to a comfortable 31-10 victory over the Washington Huskies on Saturday.

It didn't quite live up to hype, but No. 25 Michigan's convincing win over Washington on Saturday was certainly full of electricity - thanks in large part to the performance of running backs Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum.

Michigan's version of 'Thunder and Lightning' combined for a total of 326 yards and 4 touchdowns on the ground, relentlessly pummeling the Husky defense for the better part of the evening. When it was all said and done, the duo would finish the evening reaching some impressive milestones that are certainly worth noting.

• Blake Corum achieved the 100-yard rushing mark in the first half, with 107 yards on 11 carries, and finished with 171 yards on 21 carries for the game, adding three touchdowns - all career-highs. Corum was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

• His 67-yard touchdown was also a career-long run.

• Hassan Haskins rushed 27 times for a career-high 155 yards. He has 100-plus yards in three of his last four games dating to last season.

• Together, Haskins and Corum are the first duo to both run for 150-plus yards in a game since Karan Higdon and Chris Evans vs. Minnesota (Nov. 4, 2017). It was only the third time in program history that mark had been met by two backs.

• Corum's performance marks the most rushing yards in a single game since Haskins had 149 yards against Notre Dame (Oct. 26, 2019).

• In the Harbaugh era, there have only been three rushing performances with higher totals: Karan Higdon (200 yds vs. Indiana, Oct. 14, 2017; vs. Minnesota, Nov. 4, 2017) and Chris Evans (191 yds vs. Minnesota, Nov. 4, 2017).

• Corum has more than 200 all-purpose yards in both of the first two games (212 vs. Western Michigan, 231 vs. Washington). His 282 total rushing yards are the highest two-game total since Denard Robinson's 456 yards through two weeks of the 2010 season.