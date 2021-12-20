Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    Blake Corum Is Healthy(ish), Preparing For Georgia, Recharged And Ready

    Michigan running back Blake Corum is almost as fun to watch at the microphone as he is on the field.
    Author:

    Michigan sophomore running back has been outstanding this year. He has more explosive plays than any other Wolverine and looks like a home run threat every time he touches the ball. Even though he missed three games this season, he's still closing in on 1,000 yards rushing. In 10 games of action, he has carried the ball 141 times for 939 yards and 11 touchdowns.

    Corum is all smiles when speaking with the media, which certainly makes for a good press conference. Late last week, he spoke about his NIL opportunities and how he's been giving back, Georgia's defense, his running back coach Mike Hart, how he spent his week off and how this team is preparing for the Bulldogs. We're a little over a week away from kickoff, and Corum definitely seems ready to go.

