Michigan Football Bowl Projections Following Statement Win Over Oklahoma

After a disappointing week one that dropped Michigan out of the AP Top 25, the Wolverines had a big bounce-back in week two. UofM took down No. 11 Oklahoma at home in a low-scoring 17-10 victory over the Sooners.

Last week, insiders and analysts had the Wolverines missing the playoffs, but competing in notable bowl games. Almost all of the projections had UofM matched up with an SEC opponent.

Here is an updated list of where college football experts see Michigan football playing when the 2026 season comes to a close.

Sep 12, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Troy Bowles (18) tackles Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) during the fourth quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN

It's a similar projection again for Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach of ESPN, as they released their bowl predictions early Monday morning (Sept. 14).

The ESPN duo both have Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl, but against different SEC opponents. Bonagura has the Maize and Blue matched up with Ole Miss, while Schulbach picked Tennessee to be on the other side of the ball.

Both of these would be entertaining games, as both teams are legitimate playoff contenders. Having Michigan projected in the same category as the Rebels and Volunteers shows they are working their way back into the playoff conversation themselves.

Sep 12, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive line Taylor Wein (44) tackles Michigan Wolverines running back Savion Hiter (5) during the fourth quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sports Illustrated

Another similar projection, Bryan Fischer of Sports Illustrated has the Maize and Blue playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl. In last week’s projections, he had the Wolverines matched up with Texas A&M. Now, similar to Schulbach of ESPN, he has Tennessee as the projected opponent.

So far this season, UT is 2-0, ranked No. 15 in the nation with wins over Furman and Georgia Tech. The Volunteers will host Kennesaw State next weekend, before a big showdown with No. 1 Texas on Saturday, Sept. 26 in Knoxville.

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Mariyon Dye (9) reacts after a sack against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

College Football News

A week ago, College Football News projected Michigan to matchup with Alabama in the Citrus Bowl, which felt like a surprising pick.

Now, the site is aligned with all of the other projections on this list, having UofM against Tennessee in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

The Volunteers and Wolverines have only squared off once, back in 2001 when UT secured a convincing 45-17 win in Orlando, Fla.

Sep 12, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines cornerback Jyaire Hill (0) celebrates with teammates after an interception against the Oklahoma Sooners during the fourth quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Final Takeaways

Michigan’s projections, yet again, did not really change.

Since the preseason, there have been two consistent things: the Wolverines in the ReliaQuest Bowl and being matched up with SEC opponents.

With a matchup against UTEP on the horizon this week, Michigan probably won’t be able to move the needle in terms of making its way into the playoff prediction just yet. But with a few more wins in a row and another statement victory, they could creep into CFP conversations.

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