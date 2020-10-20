SI.com
WolverineDigest
Brad Hawkins: Vincent Gray Up To The Task For Minnesota

Eric Rutter

With Michigan's Week 1 meeting with Minnesota only days away, the biggest question mark is quite possibly how will U-M stifle the Gophers' passing attack.

More specifically, Rashod Bateman is one of the most talented receivers in the country, and he went off for 60 receptions, 1,219 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns a season ago. Bateman will be the top priority for Michigan's secondary, but he is not the only Minnesota receiver to watch out for as Chris Autman-Bell is speedy in and out of his breaks, has quality hands and may be in store for a big year as well.

This year, Vincent Gray will assume the No. 1 cornerback role, so he will be matched up with Bateman for much of the game, and from what Brad Hawkins told the media on Tuesday, Gray may be doing so alone.

That immediately poses two questions-- first, is it a prudent decision to put a corner starting in his first season in single coverage against one of the Big Ten's top receivers? Secondly, if Bateman is not bracket covered throughout the game, does U-M crank up the pass rush to disrupt Morgan's ability to find his talented pass catcher? 

That is the fine line that defensive coordinator Don Brown will have to negotiate on Saturday, but Hawkins does not sound concerned.

Do you have as much faith in the Michigan secondary as Hawkins does? How would you plan to slow down Minnesota's offense? Let us know!

