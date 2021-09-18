September 18, 2021
Previewing Northern Illinois, Over/Unders, Michigan's Passing Game, More

Michigan should roll against Northern Illinois but there's still plenty to watch for during the week three tilt.
Author:
Publish date:

We do our best to try and answer some questions about Michigan as they prepare to take on Northern Illinois. The biggest topic of discussion — Cade McNamara at quarterback and the passing attack in general. It hasn't been needed through two weeks, but is it there when it becomes a necessity? I'm not sure we'll find out against NIU, but we'll be watching for that.

We also tackle nearly 10 over/under scenarios for Michigan's game against NIU and do our best when it comes to picking some of the best games in the Big Ten and around the country. All that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

